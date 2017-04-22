Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems will not go into coalition – Farron

By | Sat 22nd April 2017 - 10:31 pm

Tim Farron has done what I’d been hoping and ruled out the Liberal Democrats going into coalition with either Tories or Labour.

This means that the Tory argument that Corbyn, Sturgeon and Farron will get together and do a deal with the Loch Ness Monster to crash the stock exchange (ok, maybe the last bit of that was an exaggeration) is shown to be nonsense. People can vote Liberal Democrat with confidence knowing that we will do everything we can to oppose the Tories and Labour on Brexit.

It also has the advantage of putting to bed at the earliest stage of the campaign the endless questions about who we would go into coalition with and what would we compromise on. This has dominated questions to Lib Dem leaders in past elections and it is good that we have eliminated it. There is no way that we could credibly do a deal with either. Providing serious issue by issue opposition is what we will be doing.

Here’s what Tim said in an email to party members:

I want to make this clear.

The Liberal Democrats will not enter into any coalition deal with either Theresa May’s Conservatives or Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party.

On Thursday 8th June, every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to change the direction of our country and stop a hard Brexit.

The reasons for this decision are simple.

Under no conditions can we sign up to Theresa May’s Hard Brexit agenda; a hard Brexit will be a disaster for Britain. It risks crashing our economy and leaving us isolated on the global stage.

And Jeremy Corbyn would be a disaster for the country – he has no plan for the country, our economy and offers no leadership – and as Labour leader, every time it has mattered he has given Theresa May a blank cheque on Brexit.

Over the next 46 days, we’re going to offer the British people a real alternative and a vision of a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.

Together, we are going to elect more Liberal Democrat MPs and change the direction of our country.

Let’s make it happen.

5 Comments

  • paul barker 22nd Apr '17 - 11:21pm

    This hits just the right note for the situation now. We should steer every conversation back to talking about The Country or talking about Us.

  • Katharine Pindar 22nd Apr '17 - 11:26pm

    It’s good to see that Tim is keeping a cool head and providing logical reasoning about why we should not contemplate coalition with either May’s or Corbyn’s party after the General Election, supposing such a faint possibility should even arise. It’s a time of great excitability in our party, and of much needling from journalists, so cool clarity from our leader is much appreciated. Thanks to LDV editors also for the up-to-the-minute news.

  • Ian Patterson 22nd Apr '17 - 11:44pm

    Labour’s great idea. Four new bank holidays for Sts George, David, Patrick and Andrew Days. A pulsating policy for the 2020’s!

  • Sue Sutherland 23rd Apr '17 - 12:16am

    Ian, oh dear I’m secretly hankering after a Magna Carta day!

