LibDemFightback campaigners busy on the streets this weekend

There are some fantastic, smiling action photos coming out from Lib Dem campaigners this weekend!
Victor Chamberlain has been out twice, campaigning for Simon Hughes with colleagues at the Elephant and Castle:
Great response on the doorstep this evening. Lots of people want @SimonHughes back as their MP around the Elephant #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/JN9YobeeCZ
— Victor ChamberlaIN (@VMMChamberlain) April 28, 2017
…and at Borough and Bankside:
Great team out in Borough & Bankside. Huge support for @SimonHughes and @LibDems campaign against a hard #Brexit #LibDemFightback #ge2017 pic.twitter.com/pX3oYkjsyI
— Victor ChamberlaIN (@VMMChamberlain) April 29, 2017
Tim Farron visited Leeds – and Leeds Young Liberals captured their excitement at the leader’s arrival:
Great meeting @timfarron in Leeds today. #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/Bhio8CJOni
— Leeds Young Liberals (@LeedsLiberals) April 29, 2017
https://twitter.com/GregMulholland1/status/858371510905516032
Bryn Jones was out with a big team in Dunfermline West:
A big team out canvassing & delivering in Dunfermline Central this afternoon. Huge support for @LaurenLibDems #LibDemFightback #winninghere pic.twitter.com/EBiyw5GkOE
— Bryn Jones (@YesitsBryn) April 29, 2017
Newbury and West Berkshire Lib Dems were working hard with Judith Bunting in Thatcham:
#itsgottobeJudith #judith4newbury support for the local #libdem candidate for #GE17 in Thatcham #libdemfightback https://t.co/QzD7urpoiA pic.twitter.com/4pj40NsbJB
— West Berks Lib Dems (@WBerksLibDems) April 29, 2017
Will Parry and friend were delivering leaflets for Alain Desmier as part of the Islington action day:
Great to go leafleting today for @IslingtonLibDem & candidate @AlainDesmier in Islington South. #LibDemFightback #brexit #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/VJuaR81wVN
— Will Parry (@WillParry5) April 29, 2017
The action day had a huge turn out for Alain and Keith Angus:
So utterly proud to be part of @IslingtonLibDem An incredible gathering of supporters to launch our #GE2017 campaign #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/ca2YI4qzv4
— Alain Desmier (@AlainDesmier) April 29, 2017
Cheltenham Lib Dems are well ahead with their diamonds!:
Stakeboard production underway for the #LibDemFightback @MartinChelt ……. loving the @LibDemDiamonds @cheltlibdems pic.twitter.com/tL9INfIZgH
— Peter Jeffries (@PeterJeffries3) April 29, 2017
Vince Cable launched his campaign in fine style:
A great event on Twickenham Green to mark the official launch of my campaign to win back Twickenham. Thank you to all those who came along pic.twitter.com/0yJa5YMFER
— Vince Cable (@vincecable) April 28, 2017
.@vincecable launching his election in Twickenham. Vote @LibDems to change the direction of our country. pic.twitter.com/2n0Yrt6LU9
— Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) April 28, 2017
Bosworth Lib Dems were out in force with Michael Mullaney:
Great campaign day today lots of people on the doorsteps saying they will be supporting the Lib Dems in the County and General elections pic.twitter.com/PrHF4kp13N
— Michael Mullaney (@miketmullaney) April 29, 2017
Oxford University Lib Dems hit Abingdon for Neil Fawcett:
OULD members along with other young people from Oxfordshire campaigning for @neilfawcett and the @LibDems today in Abingdon. Great time out! pic.twitter.com/OvE0nY7wZ3
— Oxford Uni Lib Dems (@OxUniLibDems) April 29, 2017
Amna Ahmad and team were out in Sutton and Cheam:
40 days til #GE2017 when🤞🏼@amnajahmad will become the first femail Asian @LibDems MP for Sutton and Cheam. Lovely day for doorstep chats… pic.twitter.com/iU8eSStG2f
— Vanessa Pine (@vanessa_opines) April 29, 2017
The team were out for Dawn Barnes in Muswell Hill:
Out campaigning for @Dawn_Barnes and @HaringeyLibDems in Muswell Hill. Lots of people backing @LibDems pic.twitter.com/0G3MouBSAs
— Nicholas da Costa (@nick_dacosta) April 29, 2017
And the prize for the coolest photo of the weekend goes to Bexley Lib Dems:
Out in Bexley today with this very cool female delivering leaflets 😊🕶🕶🕶 @bexleylibdem residents happy to speak with us @LibDems pic.twitter.com/dJ7Q1sYGfR
— Sim-Rey (@SimRey14) April 29, 2017
And the runner-up is this stylish old Mini in Chiswick:
Look forward to helping @sarahjolney1 win in #RichmondPark again. Our @LibDems mini will make an appearance again! pic.twitter.com/9WUHd1ise0
— Chiswick Lib Dems (@LiberalChiswick) April 29, 2017
Here’s a pic of the post-canvass “debrief” at Sawston and Shelford:
Post canvassing debrief, lots of support for @SCLibDems, @BrianMilnes @PeterFane1 – turning Sawston and Shelford division yellow on 4th May! pic.twitter.com/3yZMjNRm0N
— Kirk (@Dr_KTaylor) April 29, 2017
Sarah Olney and Susan Kramer were on the doorstep:
Was great to talk to voters in #Kew with @BaronessKramer today, fantastic response on the doorstep. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/vqAL6ALBY6
— Sarah Olney MP (@sarahjolney1) April 29, 2017
Extraordinarily, East Dunbartonshire Lib Dems took to the water to support Jo Swinson:
It's full steam ahead here in East Dunbartonshire with @joswinson. #GE2017 #winninghere pic.twitter.com/e7lNhYbNd0
— Scot Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) April 29, 2017
Tooting Lib Dems were out with a new member:
Great day canvassing with #TootingLibDems – including new member Kelly! pic.twitter.com/4Edpg1bFpt
— Alex Glassbrook (@AlexGlassbrook) April 29, 2017
And the Campaign HQ was opened in Cheadle:
Delighted to officially open @MarkHunter campaign office with @brianpaddick in Cheadle. Good luck Mark! pic.twitter.com/UNnjfmVgRG
— Caroline Pidgeon (@CarolinePidgeon) April 28, 2017
Happy campaigning!
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
There was an Action Day in St Andrews particularly to support Mariam Mahmood, one of our council candidates, with some of the student LibDems to the fore.