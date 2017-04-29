Paul Walter

#LibDemFightback campaigners busy on the streets this weekend

By | Sat 29th April 2017 - 9:32 pm

There are some fantastic, smiling action photos coming out from Lib Dem campaigners this weekend!

Victor Chamberlain has been out twice, campaigning for Simon Hughes with colleagues at the Elephant and Castle:


…and at Borough and Bankside:

Tim Farron visited Leeds – and Leeds Young Liberals captured their excitement at the leader’s arrival:


https://twitter.com/GregMulholland1/status/858371510905516032

Bryn Jones was out with a big team in Dunfermline West:

Newbury and West Berkshire Lib Dems were working hard with Judith Bunting in Thatcham:

Will Parry and friend were delivering leaflets for Alain Desmier as part of the Islington action day:

The action day had a huge turn out for Alain and Keith Angus:

Cheltenham Lib Dems are well ahead with their diamonds!:

Vince Cable launched his campaign in fine style:

Bosworth Lib Dems were out in force with Michael Mullaney:

Oxford University Lib Dems hit Abingdon for Neil Fawcett:

Amna Ahmad and team were out in Sutton and Cheam:

The team were out for Dawn Barnes in Muswell Hill:

And the prize for the coolest photo of the weekend goes to Bexley Lib Dems:

And the runner-up is this stylish old Mini in Chiswick:

Here’s a pic of the post-canvass “debrief” at Sawston and Shelford:

Sarah Olney and Susan Kramer were on the doorstep:

Extraordinarily, East Dunbartonshire Lib Dems took to the water to support Jo Swinson:

Tooting Lib Dems were out with a new member:

And the Campaign HQ was opened in Cheadle:

Happy campaigning!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Jane Ann Liston 29th Apr '17 - 9:41pm

    There was an Action Day in St Andrews particularly to support Mariam Mahmood, one of our council candidates, with some of the student LibDems to the fore.

