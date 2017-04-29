LibDemFightback campaigners busy on the streets this weekend

There are some fantastic, smiling action photos coming out from Lib Dem campaigners this weekend!

Victor Chamberlain has been out twice, campaigning for Simon Hughes with colleagues at the Elephant and Castle:

Great response on the doorstep this evening. Lots of people want @SimonHughes back as their MP around the Elephant #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/JN9YobeeCZ — Victor ChamberlaIN (@VMMChamberlain) April 28, 2017



…and at Borough and Bankside:

Tim Farron visited Leeds – and Leeds Young Liberals captured their excitement at the leader’s arrival:



https://twitter.com/GregMulholland1/status/858371510905516032

Bryn Jones was out with a big team in Dunfermline West:

A big team out canvassing & delivering in Dunfermline Central this afternoon. Huge support for @LaurenLibDems #LibDemFightback #winninghere pic.twitter.com/EBiyw5GkOE — Bryn Jones (@YesitsBryn) April 29, 2017

Newbury and West Berkshire Lib Dems were working hard with Judith Bunting in Thatcham:

Will Parry and friend were delivering leaflets for Alain Desmier as part of the Islington action day:

The action day had a huge turn out for Alain and Keith Angus:

So utterly proud to be part of @IslingtonLibDem An incredible gathering of supporters to launch our #GE2017 campaign #LibDemFightback pic.twitter.com/ca2YI4qzv4 — Alain Desmier (@AlainDesmier) April 29, 2017

Cheltenham Lib Dems are well ahead with their diamonds!:

Vince Cable launched his campaign in fine style:

A great event on Twickenham Green to mark the official launch of my campaign to win back Twickenham. Thank you to all those who came along pic.twitter.com/0yJa5YMFER — Vince Cable (@vincecable) April 28, 2017

.@vincecable launching his election in Twickenham. Vote @LibDems to change the direction of our country. pic.twitter.com/2n0Yrt6LU9 — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) April 28, 2017

Bosworth Lib Dems were out in force with Michael Mullaney:

Great campaign day today lots of people on the doorsteps saying they will be supporting the Lib Dems in the County and General elections pic.twitter.com/PrHF4kp13N — Michael Mullaney (@miketmullaney) April 29, 2017

Oxford University Lib Dems hit Abingdon for Neil Fawcett:

OULD members along with other young people from Oxfordshire campaigning for @neilfawcett and the @LibDems today in Abingdon. Great time out! pic.twitter.com/OvE0nY7wZ3 — Oxford Uni Lib Dems (@OxUniLibDems) April 29, 2017

Amna Ahmad and team were out in Sutton and Cheam:

40 days til #GE2017 when🤞🏼@amnajahmad will become the first femail Asian @LibDems MP for Sutton and Cheam. Lovely day for doorstep chats… pic.twitter.com/iU8eSStG2f — Vanessa Pine (@vanessa_opines) April 29, 2017

The team were out for Dawn Barnes in Muswell Hill:

And the prize for the coolest photo of the weekend goes to Bexley Lib Dems:

Out in Bexley today with this very cool female delivering leaflets 😊🕶🕶🕶 @bexleylibdem residents happy to speak with us @LibDems pic.twitter.com/dJ7Q1sYGfR — Sim-Rey (@SimRey14) April 29, 2017

And the runner-up is this stylish old Mini in Chiswick:

Look forward to helping @sarahjolney1 win in #RichmondPark again. Our @LibDems mini will make an appearance again! pic.twitter.com/9WUHd1ise0 — Chiswick Lib Dems (@LiberalChiswick) April 29, 2017

Here’s a pic of the post-canvass “debrief” at Sawston and Shelford:

Post canvassing debrief, lots of support for @SCLibDems, @BrianMilnes @PeterFane1 – turning Sawston and Shelford division yellow on 4th May! pic.twitter.com/3yZMjNRm0N — Kirk (@Dr_KTaylor) April 29, 2017

Sarah Olney and Susan Kramer were on the doorstep:

Was great to talk to voters in #Kew with @BaronessKramer today, fantastic response on the doorstep. #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/vqAL6ALBY6 — Sarah Olney MP (@sarahjolney1) April 29, 2017

Extraordinarily, East Dunbartonshire Lib Dems took to the water to support Jo Swinson:

Tooting Lib Dems were out with a new member:

Great day canvassing with #TootingLibDems – including new member Kelly! pic.twitter.com/4Edpg1bFpt — Alex Glassbrook (@AlexGlassbrook) April 29, 2017

And the Campaign HQ was opened in Cheadle:

Delighted to officially open @MarkHunter campaign office with @brianpaddick in Cheadle. Good luck Mark! pic.twitter.com/UNnjfmVgRG — Caroline Pidgeon (@CarolinePidgeon) April 28, 2017

Happy campaigning!

