LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for December

Our fifth update from this season’s LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Andrew Hydon and Judith Dickinson, our joint Managers of the Month for December.
Respectively, their The Treble C’s and Willy Fogg’s X1 each scored an impressive 387 points, just edging out last month’s winner, Ashley Day’s The Zaha Men (383).
Here’s the overall league table:
There are 199 players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here.
* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.