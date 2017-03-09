LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for February

Our seventh update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Nick Davies, our Manager of the Month for February.
His Wenger’s 2nd XI showed themselves more effective than Wenger’s first 11, topping our league with an impressive 217 points, a little ahead of Andrew Hydon’s the treble c’s (209) and Michael Brown’s Mike’s Dream Team (208).
In the overall league table, Alain Desmier’s Mountgrove Maulers (1564 points) continue to dominate, some way ahead of nearest rival Richard Campbell’s Dick Dastardly FC (1504).
There are 195 players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here.
