Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for February

By | Thu 9th March 2017 - 4:55 pm

Our seventh update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Nick Davies, our Manager of the Month for February.

His Wenger’s 2nd XI showed themselves more effective than Wenger’s first 11, topping our league with an impressive 217 points, a little ahead of Andrew Hydon’s the treble c’s (209) and Michael Brown’s Mike’s Dream Team (208).

In the overall league table, Alain Desmier’s Mountgrove Maulers (1564 points) continue to dominate, some way ahead of nearest rival Richard Campbell’s Dick Dastardly FC (1504).

There are 195 players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here.

* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Fantasy Football.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarnigel hunter 9th Mar - 4:44pm
    The colour is great,keep it that way. Yes we should shout loud and clear of our past heroes, Bannerman , Lloyd George and many others....
  • User AvatarP. J. 9th Mar - 4:43pm
    Graham: I think it may be a little short sighted to abandon the leave voters who are motivated by immigration. UKIP will be eager to...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 9th Mar - 4:31pm
    I am annoyed about the centralised control of our services and the removal of resources from local government. I include the building of a 'national'...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 9th Mar - 4:18pm
    Dav, the UK is not in the currency union and reports of it's demise are greatly exaggerated in my opinion. The vast majority support the...
  • User Avataralan 9th Mar - 4:18pm
    When Tim Farron took over as leader we were at about 4% in the polls. We know that about 50% of the population are pro-European....
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 9th Mar - 4:02pm
    Video games are art and we should recognise them as such. Many still say they are not, but how can you look at the graphic...