Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for January

By | Fri 10th February 2017 - 4:49 pm

Our sixth update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Richard Morris, our Manager of the Month for January.

His Armchair Villa scored an impressive 257 points, just edging out David Cape’s Rose United (256) and Nick Davies’s Wenger’s 2nd XI (255).

Here’s the overall league table:

There are 201 players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here.

* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.

