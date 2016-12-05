Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for November

By | Mon 5th December 2016 - 11:50 am

Our fourth update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Ashley Day, our Manager of the Month for November.

His The Zaha Men scored an impressive 191 points, just edging out Daniel Clein’s intriguingly-named Timperley Big Shorts (189) and Jamie Lawson’s intriguinger-named Gegen Style (182).

Here’s the overall league table:

ldv-dec-16

There are 195 players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here.

  • Richard Underhill 4th Jan '17 - 10:17pm

    Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0
    Unbeaten run ends
    Man of the match Dele Alli

