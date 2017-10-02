Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for September

By | Mon 2nd October 2017 - 4:55 pm

Our second update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Vee P, our Manager of the Month for September, and overall leader.

Their City Wanderers scored an impressive 306 points, a little way ahead of Stephen Kelly’s Roger Squadron (298) and Celyn Ashworth’s Politic Thistle (294).

Here’s the current top 10 table:

There are 200+ players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here and using this code: 926270-223363.

