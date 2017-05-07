LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for April

Our ninth and penultimate update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to LDV team member Alan Muhammed, our Manager of the Month for April.
His Shantastic XI scored an impressive 377 points, just edging out long-term league leader (and prospective MP for Islington North and Finsbury) Alain Desmier’s Mountgrove Maulers (374) and David Boynton’s Bev Rangers (373).
Here’s the overall league table:
There are 202 players in total.
* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.
Leicester 1 Tottenham 6 (Kane 4) manager Pochettino. Spurs have the highest goal difference in the Premier League.