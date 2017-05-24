Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: the final table

By | Wed 24th May 2017 - 5:30 pm

Our tenth and final update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Alain Desmier, our runaway winner this season. His ‘Mountgrove Maulers’ have amassed a huge 2,417 points, over a hundred ahead of his nearest rival.

That places Alain in the top 500 world-wide, no small achievement given there are over 4.5 million players. And on top of that, he’s the Lib Dem canididate for Islington South and Finsbury, aiming to oust Emily Thornberry.

Congratulations and good luck, Alain! Well played, too, runners-up Andrew Hydon (2,314) and Christopher Morgan (2,272).

Here’s the final top 10 league table:

We’ll see you all again next season…

* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.

