Liberal Democrat spring conference agenda published

The agenda for the Liberal Democrat spring conference in York 17-19th March is now available here.

We already knew the topics to be covered from Zoe O’Connell’s report three weeks ago, but this is the first chance for most members of the party to see the full texts to be debated and consider proposing amendments.

Here’s my rapid summary of some key points (and I have decoded some of the titles):

F4 Sex work Decriminalise sex work as the best way to reduce harm from it and to reject the Nordic model.

F5 Prison overcrowding We are against it.

F7 Europe This is an emergency motion slot, so the text will be written later in the light of events.

F8 The Crisis in Health and Social Care This is too important for the usual party political point scoring and needs a cross-party convention to draw up a long term settlement.

F11 Trident To support a medium-readiness nuclear deterrent as a step down from the current hair-trigger posture. Committing to a strong NATO in Europe, presumably to mitigate the harm of Brexit and Trump.

F16 The role of faith in State-funded schools Abolish the existing requirement for collective worship in all schools. Three options on admissions to faith schools – one phasing out the faith test, one not, and one capping it at 50% of admissions.

F17 Associate Citizenship of the European Union Yes, please.

Is that all the policy there is? Not quite. There are also consultation papers on the 21st century economy, Britain in the World, Education and Rural Communities.

And it’s only a weekend. See you there?

* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.