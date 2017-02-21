Liberal Democrat spring conference agenda published

On Lib Dem Voice: Reportage | Live Twitter Stream | Contribute
The agenda for the Liberal Democrat spring conference in York 17-19th March is now available here.
We already knew the topics to be covered from Zoe O’Connell’s report three weeks ago, but this is the first chance for most members of the party to see the full texts to be debated and consider proposing amendments.
Here’s my rapid summary of some key points (and I have decoded some of the titles):
F4 Sex work Decriminalise sex work as the best way to reduce harm from it and to reject the Nordic model.
F5 Prison overcrowding We are against it.
F7 Europe This is an emergency motion slot, so the text will be written later in the light of events.
F8 The Crisis in Health and Social Care This is too important for the usual party political point scoring and needs a cross-party convention to draw up a long term settlement.
F11 Trident To support a medium-readiness nuclear deterrent as a step down from the current hair-trigger posture. Committing to a strong NATO in Europe, presumably to mitigate the harm of Brexit and Trump.
F16 The role of faith in State-funded schools Abolish the existing requirement for collective worship in all schools. Three options on admissions to faith schools – one phasing out the faith test, one not, and one capping it at 50% of admissions.
F17 Associate Citizenship of the European Union Yes, please.
Is that all the policy there is? Not quite. There are also consultation papers on the 21st century economy, Britain in the World, Education and Rural Communities.
And it’s only a weekend. See you there?
* Joe Otten is a councillor in Sheffield and Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Nothing on the economy or social security?
Deadline Date for Amendments is 1pm on Tuesday the 14th of March, FWIW.
There was a social security debate at the last conference, and there is a consultation paper on the economy.
Joe
“F5 Prison overcrowding We are against it”
Could you have been a little more descriptive? I imagine there is a particular preference of solution?
Psi, spend more money, and let prisoners out sooner don’t qualify for my threshold of ‘key points’.
@ Joe Otten Have you seen the film, “I Daniel Blake” ?
If so, you ought to understand why we need to re-examine the whole issue of social security again. You might also be interested in the latest stats from the local food bank of which I am a trustee.
Month 2016 2017 % change
January referrals 220 fed 416 fed, incl + 89%
incl 71 under 16 yrs 166 under16yrs + 133%
The vast majority of the increase was to do with benefit sanctions. We are facing a crisis and should not be ignoring it.
A bit odd to debate Role of Faith in State Schools in the middle of Sunday morning.
Some people may be on their knees at that time.
We need to make sure the Associate Citizenship of the EU doesn’t cost too much. I might move to France and if I do I will have to pay full local taxes. I don’t want to pay hundreds of pounds each year just for the right to stay. I’m worried this will be worse than a simple visa system.
Just read the full motion. It looks good. It says “the fee should be as low as possible” for EU Associate Citizenship. 🙂