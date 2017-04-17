Liberal Democrats accuse Government of hypocrisy over EU workers in Parliament

Lib Dem Freedom of Information requests have revealed the numbers of EU citizens who work in the Houses of Parliament.
|Nationality by Category
|Commons staff
|Lords staff
|British
|1971
|485
|Irish
|25
|10
|EU (not including British or Irish)
|112
|48
|Non-EU
|108
|36
A total of 195 staff out of 2795 are non-British European nationals, that is, 7%. Of those, 5.7% (the non-Irish EU citizens) face an uncertain post-Brexit future.
The Huffington Post covered the story, and included this comment from Caroline Pidgeon (Member of the London Assembly and Shadow Minister for London):
Every MP or peer who fails to recognise the importance of EU workers should take a very careful look at their own workplace.
From the cleaning of their offices through to the serving of food and drink, it is EU citizens who are playing a key role in the daily running of Parliament.
It is simply hypocritical for any MP to vote against EU citizens being guaranteed the right to remain in the UK, and then spend the rest of the evening in a Commons’ bar staffed by EU citizens.
MPs and Peers who fail to guarantee the status of EU citizens are creating unnecessary uncertainty and stress for many families around the UK. They are also undermining the effective running of a large number of businesses and public bodies, including Parliament itself.
The country has been run for too long by the 2 out of date parties. They become secure in a system that is out of date. They have for too long had it all their own way. They think they are secure in a rapidly changing world with their old ideas. That is other people serve us but do not notice how dependent we are on others .