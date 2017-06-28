Liberal Democrats need a distinctive message

When I was blown up in Iraq I knew I had to join the Liberal Democrats. The party needs to find its purpose again.

There was a brief silence after the bomb blast. Then shouting, nervous laughter. The Iraqi policeman I had been meeting pointed at the shattered window and stammered, “Shay aadi,” a normal thing. We were both uninjured, but I learned later that several guards had died outside the building. It was 2005 and I was in a Baghdad. Car bombs were normal. As I left the building I noticed a severed, charred hand on the ground.

I was working on a security assistance project. I had been an “on-balance” supporter of the 2003 invasion and felt that it could leave Iraq a better place. But after the realisation that the coalition had lost control, I knew that we had unleashed a terrible whirlwind. The existence of Islamic State now is a direct consequence of the 2003 invasion and its aftermath.

Later that day as the shock of the bombing began to fade, I went online and joined the Liberal Democrats. This was the only party that had taken the correct stance on Iraq. It had done so in the face of media hostility and accusations of a lack of patriotism. But it wasn’t just about Iraq: in 2005, after eight years in power, Labour had done little to tackle inequality and continued to promote international finance as the best engine of economic growth; Vince Cable had started to raise concerns over the unsustainable credit boom as early as 2003. And Labour continued to cling to an unfair electoral system and an appointed legislature stuffed with cronies.

In 2005 people knew what the Liberal Democrats stood for, as the election results showed. In 2017 nobody knows. Our Brexit message was about process (second referendum) and not about substance (the impact on people from leaving) and we failed to focus on people’s daily priorities (the economy, NHS, immigration). Most of all, we failed to address despair at seven years of austerity. We had the most fiscally progressive of all the major party’s manifestoes and yet we were outflanked by Labour.

There’s no point deluding ourselves we ran a great campaign: we increased seat numbers through intensive local campaigning but lost votes nationally even as Brexit was a key issue. We are a distant third in seats where we were once serious challengers. As a party we risk becoming a caricature – “they just want another referendum and for everyone to be smoking cannabis”.

We need a really distinctive message to set us apart like we had in 2005. People are fed up with austerity and with politics in general. As a party, we stand for less politics: we want to see a smaller, PR-elected Commons and a small elected Senate in place of the Lords. We want power to move from central government to local communities. But we never talk about that. And we stand for taking big money out of politics, whether Trade Union barons or millionaire Tory donors.

Let’s have some really high impact, radical policies: NHS insurance to secure its funding in perpetuity, operated like current National Insurance. A sizeable migration impact fund where decisions on spending are made by communities most affected. All donations to political parties to be instantly searchable online. Force corporations to reveal their ultimate beneficial owners as a condition of registration in the UK. And every time a Liberal Democrat politician opens their mouth they should be announcing fewer politicians, costing less and having less power over you. That’s something people might actually want to vote for.

We lost the Remain vote to Labour. So let’s say what we actually think: we need to reverse the Brexit process. Not because we love the EU, but because having seen the likely impact on jobs and the economy, we believe the price that’ll be paid by ordinary people is to high.

Are we ignoring the “will of the people,” particularly in Leave-voting Lib Dem heartlands such as the southwest and Norfolk? There is no clearer mandate than winning a general election, so this is profoundly democratic. The second point is harder: how many seats might we win by rejecting Brexit and how many have we lost anyway with our ambiguous stance? The southwest voted Leave, but not by the huge margins seen in the northeast. A commitment to end Brexit in order to protect jobs, the NHS and the economy could still win these seats.

The Liberal Democrats are being destroyed by timidity. It took courage to oppose the war in Iraq. It will take courage now to reverse Brexit, to take power from politicians and give it back to communities and to create a sustainable future for the NHS. But people might stop asking “what’s the point of the Lib Dems?” and start voting for us.

* Arthur Snell was in the Foreign Office from 1998 - 2014. From 2005 - 2006 he worked in Baghdad focusing on security assistance and counter terrorism projects. This year he campaigned in Cheltenham and Stroud during the general and local election campaigns.