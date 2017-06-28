Liberal Democrats need a distinctive message

When I was blown up in Iraq I knew I had to join the Liberal Democrats. The party needs to find its purpose again.
There was a brief silence after the bomb blast. Then shouting, nervous laughter. The Iraqi policeman I had been meeting pointed at the shattered window and stammered, “Shay aadi,” a normal thing. We were both uninjured, but I learned later that several guards had died outside the building. It was 2005 and I was in a Baghdad. Car bombs were normal. As I left the building I noticed a severed, charred hand on the ground.
I was working on a security assistance project. I had been an “on-balance” supporter of the 2003 invasion and felt that it could leave Iraq a better place. But after the realisation that the coalition had lost control, I knew that we had unleashed a terrible whirlwind. The existence of Islamic State now is a direct consequence of the 2003 invasion and its aftermath.
Later that day as the shock of the bombing began to fade, I went online and joined the Liberal Democrats. This was the only party that had taken the correct stance on Iraq. It had done so in the face of media hostility and accusations of a lack of patriotism. But it wasn’t just about Iraq: in 2005, after eight years in power, Labour had done little to tackle inequality and continued to promote international finance as the best engine of economic growth; Vince Cable had started to raise concerns over the unsustainable credit boom as early as 2003. And Labour continued to cling to an unfair electoral system and an appointed legislature stuffed with cronies.
In 2005 people knew what the Liberal Democrats stood for, as the election results showed. In 2017 nobody knows. Our Brexit message was about process (second referendum) and not about substance (the impact on people from leaving) and we failed to focus on people’s daily priorities (the economy, NHS, immigration). Most of all, we failed to address despair at seven years of austerity. We had the most fiscally progressive of all the major party’s manifestoes and yet we were outflanked by Labour.
There’s no point deluding ourselves we ran a great campaign: we increased seat numbers through intensive local campaigning but lost votes nationally even as Brexit was a key issue. We are a distant third in seats where we were once serious challengers. As a party we risk becoming a caricature – “they just want another referendum and for everyone to be smoking cannabis”.
We need a really distinctive message to set us apart like we had in 2005. People are fed up with austerity and with politics in general. As a party, we stand for less politics: we want to see a smaller, PR-elected Commons and a small elected Senate in place of the Lords. We want power to move from central government to local communities. But we never talk about that. And we stand for taking big money out of politics, whether Trade Union barons or millionaire Tory donors.
Let’s have some really high impact, radical policies: NHS insurance to secure its funding in perpetuity, operated like current National Insurance. A sizeable migration impact fund where decisions on spending are made by communities most affected. All donations to political parties to be instantly searchable online. Force corporations to reveal their ultimate beneficial owners as a condition of registration in the UK. And every time a Liberal Democrat politician opens their mouth they should be announcing fewer politicians, costing less and having less power over you. That’s something people might actually want to vote for.
We lost the Remain vote to Labour. So let’s say what we actually think: we need to reverse the Brexit process. Not because we love the EU, but because having seen the likely impact on jobs and the economy, we believe the price that’ll be paid by ordinary people is to high.
Are we ignoring the “will of the people,” particularly in Leave-voting Lib Dem heartlands such as the southwest and Norfolk? There is no clearer mandate than winning a general election, so this is profoundly democratic. The second point is harder: how many seats might we win by rejecting Brexit and how many have we lost anyway with our ambiguous stance? The southwest voted Leave, but not by the huge margins seen in the northeast. A commitment to end Brexit in order to protect jobs, the NHS and the economy could still win these seats.
The Liberal Democrats are being destroyed by timidity. It took courage to oppose the war in Iraq. It will take courage now to reverse Brexit, to take power from politicians and give it back to communities and to create a sustainable future for the NHS. But people might stop asking “what’s the point of the Lib Dems?” and start voting for us.
* Arthur Snell was in the Foreign Office from 1998 - 2014. From 2005 - 2006 he worked in Baghdad focusing on security assistance and counter terrorism projects. This year he campaigned in Cheltenham and Stroud during the general and local election campaigns.
I agree with the sentiment of this article and with most of the detail. I have recently joined the LibDems, campaigned in the election, liked the leader’s style of delivery, but was underwhelmed by the lack of clarity in what the party overall stood for. Seemed to be blowing in the wind to catch votes from either of the main parties rather than setting a strong course. Probably other newbies like me, need something more concrete, to be stayers. Many of us joined over the EU, and I for one would support a rejecting Brexit policy.
Brilliantly put. Completely agree. Occupying radical centre is not enough, we need to show strategy and energy to construct it. As you say, making more of our reformist agenda would help in doing this.
This is by far the most incisive, persuasive and challenging analysis I have read so far. I made a more modest suggestion for the appropriate role for Parliament to take, in these unprecedented circumstances, in a speech in the Lords last night. I hope to post some thoughts, based on that, shortly. For the moment, I simple record mixed feelings – in acknowledging the positive contribution Arthur is making to Liberal Democrat thinking – about the effect of bombs in Iraq !
If the Tories are the party of the big boss and Labour is the party of the mouthy trade union wrecker, the Lib Dems should be the party of the HR partner, who does not tolerate racism, sexism, discrimination and bullying and protects employees welfare and benefits, whilst equally supportive of the needs of the business and aware of the realities of the global marketplace.
Corbyn opposed The Iraq War. Corbyn, unlike the LibDems in Coalition who so enthusiastically embraced austerity, opposed austerity. Corbyn supports an elected second chamber. Corbyn recognises that those who supported Brexit as well as those opposing it need to have their views considered.
Arthur, the question surely is why bother staying with the fringe tarnished by their love of austerity when now there is a radical alternative in Corbyn’s Labour Party. Are there really any elements of their manifesto that are so unacceptable to you? If not why not get on board and have your say.
Of course there will be some that go on about the IRA, Marxism, Venezuelan economy etc etc etc but that’s just aping the Tory drivel and vilification which is no substitute for serious political debate.
The choices are Tory austerity, radical Labour of a LibDem party trying to find their mojo which is hampered by them not knowing what that actually looks like or in which direction to go.
Corbyn supports the NHS. Yes there was much wrong with Labour by 2005. That’s why I left and joined the LibDems too.
But the Labour of today is quite different with a bold, not timid election manifesto. The LibDems have receded to the political fringe having endless and non productive discussions amongst themselves asking each other what they stand for.
Superb article – agree with it all.
@Dave Orbinson – congrats for passing over entirely legitimate arguments against Corbyn et al. He put forward a manifesto that did less to help the poorest than the LDs, as the IFS demonstrated – feel free to defend it as much as you wish.
I am afraid I just don’t go for this ‘message’ idea. People will support you if you have a purpose.
What is our purpose?
How are we actually helping people in the many communities to which they belong make each other’s lives better?
@Dave Orbinson. Frankly Jeremy Corbyn is offering pretty much what Hollande offered France, which was such a failure that Hollande didn’t even bother standing for a second term.
If Corbyn gets elected then the Lib Dems will experience a revival just as soon as it registers that he can’t deliver the Labour 2017 wishlist.
Regarding the OP, you’re absolutely right that we need to push harder on the domestic agenda, not least public sector reform via mutualisation as an alternative to simply returning to nationalisation as a magic bullet to the ills of privatisation in the public sector. Labour has made this topical and we need to be pushing our far superior approach on the back of it.
@ Adam Penny,
What Corbyn has offered and continues to offer are arguments that are forcing the tories onto the back foot and forcing them to back down.
I have lost count of the U turns that have been forced on the tories, the next ones hopefully including the removal of the 1% pay cap on public sector workers who have shown themselves to be the real heroes of the hour, and a deeper questioning and end to ‘the coalitions austerity’ , ( especially for those sections of the public who have borne the brunt of it).
Like Farage discovered, there’s more than one way to achieve one’s aims.
Adam Penny – another forecast that Corbyn will be a disaster. Wow and I’m accused of overlooking facts re Corbyn.
Of course, as always, everything in the LibDems rose garden is lovely. It’s just those silly voters who continue to abandon the LibDems that’s the problem.
Dave Orbison
I have liked and related to, you at times here.
I on a political and historical basis , have criticised Corbyn in no uncertain terms.
Such is the way with us when we are able to separate the individual man from the critical issues.
I would not only agree with, I would actively work towards pre election agreements and more than alliances with both the Labour and Green parties.
I have come to accept Corbyn is staying . I actually rather admire the slight of hand and pragmatism, on freedom of movement and Brexit of him and his colleagues, just as those less critical of him than me do not . I believe it has worked electorally and we are in no position to gloat on that obvious shall we say , weakness.
However, Dave, please desist from making the Labour leader a Candidate for canonisation.
And those who criticise him are your candidates for demonisation .
Not fair. This site is very fair and open minded . There are some of us regularly insulted for not being pure in our ultra liberalism or liberal leftism .
Irony is we are well to the left of where they really think we are , are really progressive because we look to the future rather than the past for ideas, even as we are aware of, and lit up by, the great contributors of olde!
Dave, if you have abandoned this party for Labour , having once been in Labour, that shows a centre left view worth cultivating here.
I would suggest you would do so with greater rewards if you recognised , we are a broad and important church, and I say that , as with my comments on the not quite St. Jeremias of Isingtonias , as one , who was once a Catholic , and therefore , though not practicing, in the eyes of His Holiness , ever thus… ?!
Cracking article. Well said, Arthur.
Good pitch – the beneficial ownership thing is already law, though! Plus there are proposals to extend it to companies buying property or supplying public contracts. We supported those measures and also called for their extension to British Overseas Territories. http://www.libdems.org.uk/conference-autumn-16-f10-tackling-corruption-corporate-crime
Dave Orbison: One thing I can agree with you on. When you assert [that there] “is no substitute for serious political debate.”
Great article and one that makes me feel hopeful that perhaps the Lib Dems may one day become a home for those of us who have been left behind by the Labour Party’s lurch away from the centre ground. Hopefully once Vince Cable is installed as the new LD leader we’ll see some of Arthur’s ideas embraced and put forward as official policy. After the frankly uninspiring Farron years there may at last be something to get genuinely excited about and a real alternative to Tory austerity and Labour’s attempts to turn the clock back to 1983.