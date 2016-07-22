Liberal Democrats need to have radical solutions to collapse of industrial communities

It is with more than a little sadness and apprehension that I watch the drawn-out self destruction of the Labour Party, as its leader, a man who I once respected and liked, seems hell bent on bringing Her Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition to its knees. The details of this destruction have been covered extensively in other places, and I won’t repeat them here, but one thread does deeply concern me as a liberal: the seeming blindness the Labour Party has to industry and the traditional worker.

Britain’s industrial past, I believe, played a key part in the result of the EU referendum, where those who feel disenfranchised by the crippling of their communities, and the industrial centre that were once at their heart, did what they felt they needed to in order to enact a change. Labour’s solution to this has, broadly, been to carry on as they were and to promise a restoration of this industrial past.

We live in an era of hard truths.

That industry, those factories, those warehouses and foundries and collieries, are never coming back.

By the time the market has chased industry around the globe, hopping from country to country to find those without robust human rights legislation that they can exploit mercilessly, the time of human industry will be done. We will have chased industrialism from nation to nation, leaving a legacy of unionisation and employment law in our wake, until the clock has run down, and humanity is no longer needed for industry to flourish. It’s not utopianism or science fiction anymore. When artificial intelligences can diagnose cancer, beat the world’s best Go players and plan cities with a terrifying elegance, we need to see it as just around the corner. Because it is.

Just as the industrial revolution left communities transformed or destroyed in its wake, so too does the technological revolution, the effects of which are only now beginning to be understood. Our society will be altered as dramatically as it was two hundred years ago, if not more so – the way we live, work, socialise and engage in government and politics is radically changing, and fast. The economy crashes and booms, national lines falter and are redrawn. Jobs disappear forever, and new ones unimagined rise at a blistering speed.

The Labour Party, ultimately, can’t deal with that truth. Half of them are stuck in 1997, and the other half in 1977. The Conservatives are no better, though they favour ‘87 and ’57. As a liberal, forward-thinking and innovative party it’s up to us to tackle the radical, destructive changes that are happening every day. We need to let go of the comfortable way of doing things, which we’ve honed the rut of over many years, and come up with new, breath-taking and radical solutions for the future.

We need to reach out to those people being left behind and help them step into this incredible, confusing and marvellous world of time zone tribes and distributed ingenuity. And if they can’t, or won’t make that jump, then we need to make sure that they’re not left to perish as they were in 1800, but give them comfort and peace as their way of life disappears forever.

* Edwin Moriarty joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016.