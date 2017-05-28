The Voice

Liberal Democrats set 10 questions for Theresa May on the “Dementia Tax”

By | Sun 28th May 2017 - 11:55 am

Rarely has such an ill-thought out policy made it into a manifesto. The Tory proposals for what’s been dubbed a “dementia tax,” going back on previous proposals to set a cap on care costs for those who need care, don’t even seem to have the agreement of senior Conservatives. In fact, if the Sunday papers are to be believed, they don’t even have the backing of Theresa May’s two chiefs of staff.

Vince Cable outlines the main issues here:

The Liberal Democrats have today put 10 questions to Theresa May on the implementation of this policy. Her speech last Monday was initially presented as a u-turn. She then claimed in her Andrew Neil interview that it was anything but. Voters need to know exactly what this policy means before they go to the polls in 11 days’ time.

The questions are:

1. At what level will the cap on care costs be set?

2. How will it be uprated? Will it be in line with house prices?

3. Does the £100,000 floor apply to households or individuals?

4. Will the cap and £100,000 floor apply to care costs only, or will it also include accommodation costs?

5. Will people still need to pay an arrangement fee and interest for care costs, and if so how will these charges be set? The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead (RBWM) currently charges 2.25% interest and a £900 set up fee plus £300 a year.

6. Will interest fees and fee payments for care costs be included under the cap?

7. Will local councils have to pay the additional costs for this scheme or will they be fully reimbursed by the Treasury?

8. Will widows, widowers or dependent children be able to remain in the family home after their relative has died, especially where they are elderly themselves? Or will they be forced to sell the home to pay for care costs?

9. What interest rate will be charged on a deferred payment once the beneficiary has died? Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead charge 8% if not settled within 90 days of death.

10. Will measures be put place to prevent people avoiding the Dementia Tax, for example releasing equity or gifting a house to children or grandchildren more than seven years before death?

Norman Lamb said:

It is simply not good enough to dodge difficult questions and proper scrutiny during the campaign over an issue that will have such a huge impact on people’s lives.

Under these proposals, many would end up paying far more for their care.

Families deserve to know now what the Dementia Tax will mean for their homes, finances and relatives.

We have set out a clear set of questions Theresa May must answer in order to come clean to the British public and address their concerns.

The Liberal Democrats will keep campaigning to scrap the Dementia Tax and ensure no-one has to worry about catastrophic costs to pay for their care.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarmalc 28th May - 11:14am
    Corbyn's refusal to condemn the IRA for the "Poppy Day Massacre" and the "Brighton Bombing" etc still sticks in the memory of many. It doesn't...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 28th May - 11:11am
    Vince Cable was on the Peston Show on ITV, repeated tonight.
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 28th May - 11:09am
    "rather have Corbyn than May"? Tim Farron has said that we will not go into coalition with a Tory party led by Theresa May or...
  • User AvatarDenis Mollison 28th May - 10:45am
    @Simon Shaw I'd rather have Corbyn than May any day. In what sense does May have character? She is all "strong and stable" facade with...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 28th May - 10:24am
    The Prevent programme is working in competition with the preaching of Wahhabi islam which can be found across the Middle East. Wahhabi islam is said...
  • User AvatarSimon Shaw 28th May - 10:23am
    @Dave Orbison "Whilst I understand that some here have policy differences with Corbyn, though fewer than some would care to admit, I think personal attacks...