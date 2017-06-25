Liberal Democrats should show leadership, and help shape where the Progressive Alliance goes now

Our national politics is in total turmoil. The Tories are ‘between the devil and the DUP’. Labour is utterly unfathomable on Brexit. The Lib Dems are pretty Captainless, as far as the media and the country at large are concerned.
And internally, within the party, there is turmoil too. Some successes were had on 8th June but there were huge disappointments. Good MPs were lost. Many of us are still recovering from bruising contests, even where we had little chance of making a breakthrough. I expect most Liberal Democrat candidates standing in key Tory-Labour marginals would attest to a level of online abusive from ‘Progressive Labour’s’ supporters that has exceeded anything previously experienced.
Here in Hastings & Rye, as candidate for the third time, I was vilified for having the temerity to stand in an election that unexpectedly (even I would suggest for local Labour), nearly removed the Home Secretary. The eventual result saw Amber Rudd scrape home by a mere 346 votes with even an independent anti-corruption candidate gaining more votes than the eventual majority.
The criticism hasn’t only come from trolls. Hastings & Rye Liberal Democrats get excoriated by Compass’ James Corré here:
But this analysis is misleading, especially when we had explicitly offered to work with the Labour Party in order to send fewer Tories back to Westminster from East Sussex. You can read the statement that I made mid-May here:
Corré certainly does not give Labour fair treatment for their obstinacy in this whole process.
So what should be done now? Locally, and at a national level?
The Party appears to have made a decision to re-appoint willing candidates under emergency procedures by the end of June. Personally, among other reasons for not accepting a re-appointment right now, I do not want to be responsible for the Home Secretary getting back again any time soon. This internal directive does not give a message that we may not contest certain seats on a quid pro quo basis. Is that wise?
Nationally, the Tories are all over the place, and presumably the Labour Party fancies its chances at being able to get back into majority government with one more heave. Maybe there is even less appetite from the Reds for any sort of inter-party co-operation that doesn’t mean rolling over for Labour? In the light of this, it is understandable that some Regional Executives (like my own) have rolled their eyes and flatly refused to do anything else towards Progressive Alliance: ‘Progressive? The Labour Party?!’
I just wonder whether that sort of attitude from Liberal Democrats is in our (and the country’s) best interests, long-term? Is it not now that the party should be having an open conversation about the possibility of a shared policy platform with others? The kind of joint platform that might protect our environment, might enhance our economy, our security; might finally deliver fair votes?
It will be of course for the new leader to set the direction on this, but it would be useful, would it not, to hear what candidates, declared or otherwise, think about ‘progressive alliances’ before we cast our votes?
In my opinion, this is one of the most crucial strategic decisions facing us.
* Nick Perry is an approved mental health professional and was the parliamentary candidate for Hastings & Rye at the General Election.
Nick, I think you hit the nail on the head when you said maybe there is even less appetite now. Unfortunately Labour (esp under Corbyn) seems to look at cross party co-operation as collaboration. And don’t foget that the shedding of votes from the 24% in 2010 to 7% has probably been mostly Labour leaning Libdem supporters, which means that there has to be a good chance that the remaining Libdem supporters are at least as interested in a coalition with the tories as with Labour. I think that Farron was wrong to say no coalition. As the third party we should respond after an election result in the way that we think is best for the country, just like we did in 2010. We did not choose the Tories over Labour in 2010, it was the only logical responsible action given the result.
What is Progressive about ending Freedom of Movement & leaving The Single Market ? Those are Labour policy. Any genuinely Progressive Alliance would have to be against Labour as well as The Tories.
Sadly, I have to say what progressive alliance? Some limited deals with the Greens are all there is. Labour is not, and will not, be interested in allying with others. Let us instead try to lead progressive opinion and debate with our policies and expose the regressive, non-progressive aspects of all other parties.
A radical thought. Is it not time for the party to stop saying on posters “Winning Here”, after 370 lost deposits, slumping fron 2nd places to third and getting only 7.4% of the vote from 640 odd candidates, ( we got 2.5% in 1955 with just over 100!!). I for one find it most embarrassing.
Yes theakes! I’ve said this too! It’s hubris and the voters have almost brought about our nemesis. Apart from that it’s totally embarrassing.
From what I’ve heard Labour want the sort of progressive alliance where we don’t stand in seats they might win but they stand everywhere! Don’t forget they expelled local party leaders who wanted their candidate to stand down , sorry the name of the constituency escapes me,
First, as the author pretty much acknowledges, without actually drawing the conclusion, THERE IS NO PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE. We waste time and what limited brand capital we have left talking as if there is. It’s an embarrassing waste of breath.
Second, on a strongly related point, you cannot have an alliance, on any side, with thin air. We have to define, articulate and champion a strong Liberal Democrat proposition and platform that will attract a core of votes anywhere and everywhere. If others succeed in convincing our core voters, in some constituencies, to ‘lend’ their votes to another candidate in order to bend our corrupt electoral system to something closer to democracy, so be it. That’s a matter between voters and the ballot box. But to have any value or purpose as a political party, and therefore as something for any other party to ‘ally’ with in particular places and in service of particular ends, we have to devote every one of our finite opportunities to talk to voters to setting a vision, a purpose and a coherent policy platform. This internal obsession with process, and with some muddled, ill defined, ultimately illusory ‘progressive’ ‘alliance’ is unattractive to voters, psephologically flawed, impossible to communicate effectively – and for all those reasons ultimately massively counterproductive. Go back to your constituencies and stand up for what you believe, so others who share those views have the opportunity to make a democratic choice. Government may one day follow. But unless we do this, it will be oblivion instead. We beat the worst in the Tories and Labour with alternative ideas, not with pallid, neutral compromises made in sparsely attended local executive meetings to narrow the democratic options – that’s just treating the electorate like dumb fools. And they tend to notice.
Thanks for the comments so far.
I certainly agree that Liberal Democrats need to set out a vision (as Robert so passionately exhorts). But the electoral system is so broken that it kind of doesn’t matter whether we manage that or not. So we have to ally with others to persuade them for us to change it, do we not?
Calling Corbyn the weakest leader since King Herod will not help achieve that?