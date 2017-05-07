Liberal Democrats will keep Pensions Triple Lock – Cable

Theresa May has been reticent about whether the Conservatives will commit to keeping the pensions triple lock which was introduced by then Liberal Democrat pensions minister Steve Webb.
Today, the Liberal Democrats are committing to keep it for the duration of the next Parliament.
Vince Cable explains why:
Liberal Democrats believe that an important test of a civilised society is the way in which it cares for the elderly. We will protect the Triple Lock unlike the Conservatives.
The guiding principle of the pensions system must be to ensure that none are left unable to meet their basic needs for survival and participation in society, and that everyone is treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.
A Lib Dem Pensions Minister introduced the triple lock guarantee to protect the state pension during Coalition. We delivered on our manifesto commitment to increase the Basic State Pension by whatever is highest out of CPI inflation, average earnings or 2.5%.
This means that by 2021, the State Pension will be worth £15 a week more than it is now.
I seem to recall just last year Nick Clegg and other Lib Dems calling for an end to the Triple Lock.
Considering the potential state of the economy and the feeling that richer pensioners are getting away with murder this is a dangerous policy. I can see the reasoning of protecting those reliant on the state pension, however if the policy was linked to the withdrawal of other benefits (bus passes/winter fuel) on those on the higher tax rates it would look a lot fairer.
I’m happy with this, as overall pensions should increase, but I hope we are able to make clear that this is required because pensions were too low, and not just because pensioners automatically deserve a bigger ‘pay rise’ than public sector workers.
Not mentioned here, but it was on the news, but I note a plan to end the Winter Fuel Allowance for those pensioners with incomes above £45,000, which is more than fair. They said it wouldn’t raise much, and said it was about £110 million, which means there are a lot more rich pensioners than I expected! I know pensioners on much lower incomes who think they shouldn’t get it, so I can’t see there being many complaints about that one.
I have just read the full release. The statement on Winter Fuel is welcome, now let us look at bus passes, possibly reverting to the original proposal, only valid in the area where you live.
Bus passes should start at age 68 not 60.
Winter fuel and any other allowances/benefits should be made taxable.