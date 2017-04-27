Liberal Democrats will not field a candidate against Caroline Lucas

Liberal Democrats in Brighton Pavilion last night decided not to field a candidate in Brighton Pavilion against Greens co-leader Caroline Lucas.
From the Mirror:
Lib Dem President Sal Brinton said: “ Liberal Democrats across the country are challenging Theresa May’s Conservative Brexit government. As in previous elections, a limited number of local parties are considering how best to provide that challenge in their constituencies.
This comes after the Greens stepped aside in Richmond Park to give us a clear run.
What is also significant is that close to Brighton is the constituency of Lewes which we narrowly lost by less than the Greens vote in 2015. We have yet to see whether the Greens will stand aside for Kelly-Marie Blundell. Given her commitment and long term interest in tackling poverty and fighting welfare reform, it would make sense.
A favour the Greens are failing to reciprocate in either Richmond or Twickenham.
Why are we standing aside for a socialist???
David: yet.
Delighted to support an excellent radical M.P. – who is a breath of fresh air in the House of Commons.
The Greens are very left wing. Unless Ms Lucas is considering joing the Lib Dems after the elction this is another problematical decision by the party. I have to say that during the first week of the campaign we have made little impact nationally and this may in turn impact locally next week, I have downgraded gains to less than 50, we not make any.
Can we hear some policies please. Labour have done very well so far with their daily announcements.
Good news that for the first time since the Referendum those who think the decision was wrong against right are now in the lead 45% to 43%, the rolling YouGov poll on the subject.
I can turn a blind eye to one seat but I hope this doesn’t happen in any more.
The Greens come across as all cuddly and harmless and I fully support them in terms of their focus (naturally) on the environment and others issues such as PR but that’s where it ends. Economically they borer on the edge of fantasy.
Jennie: they have just announced their two candidates’ names!
theakes
You have downgraded gains to less than 50??? what planet were you on when you had more than 50???
Caroline Lucas is one of the better MPs in the House of Commons. I have no problem with this. Most people think the Greens are harmless so it will not hurt us at all, and will help in the many seats where we need to squeeze the Green vote
Andrew McCaig: strangely I am on the planet earth, most seasoned observers of the local election scene have been forecasting Lib Dem gains next week of in the region of 100. Are you confused. I was talking about next week and downgrading the local council election gains, personally I do not think we will hardly make any gains in the general. There are two sets of elections, yes..
I agree with this. Caroline Lucas is a breath of fresh air, much better than her co-Chair Jonathan Bartley, who is rather boring.
We agree with the Greens about Heathrow. We also oppose expansion of Gatwick, which is nearer to Brighton and Lewes. Caroline Lucas was a good MEP for our area and is pro-European now. Our policy on enfranchisement of 16 and 17 year old citizens dates back decades, but we should say so more often. The Tory policy on allowing such votes for the 2014 referendum in Scotland but not for the 2015 general election or the 2016 EU referendum is inconsistent and undemocratic.
Good – I think this is fair payback for Richmond. It will also force the Green Party to put up, or shut up, on further “progressive alliance” stuff with the Lib Dems.