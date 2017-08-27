Liberal Democrats would end the benefits freeze – but Labour aren’t sure

As prices go up in a Brexit-induced inflationary spiral, spare a thought for the poorest in our society. People who are having to rely on state benefits don’t get any cushioning thanks to George Osborne’s benefit freeze. As prices go up, benefits, already at a meagre level, stay the same making it even harder for people to survive.
So, you’d think that Jeremy Corbyn’s lefty Labour Party would be all about ending the freeze. Well, that’s what they briefed reporters on Friday morning ahead of a Corbyn visit to Cambridge. Remember that until 2015, Cambridge was represented by a Liberal Democrat who voted against many of the most contentious elements of the Coalitions social security reforms.
Anyway, Jezza rolls up and, weirdly, gives a much more timid message than his advisers had briefed. From Politics Home:
Party officials briefed journalists that Mr Corbyn would make the promise during a visit to Coatbridge in Lanarkshire yesterday.
A trail of his speech quoted the Labour leader saying: “We will lift the freeze on social security, using part of the billions we set aside for reform in our costed manifesto, by recycling social security savings made by introducing a real Living Wage of £10 an hour, and by building the affordable homes we need.”
But when he came to make the address, Mr Corbyn only said: “We are confident that we will be able to end the benefits freeze.”
A Labour source told The Times: “In his campaign speeches… not everything [prebriefed] is said, but the intention was to say that. It’s in line with our policy.”
A party spokesman said: “We are confident that we will be able to end the benefits freeze.”
It’s the sort of caution that strikes resignation and frustration into the heart of anyone that actually wants to sort stuff out.
Just as a matter of interest, what is the Liberal Democrats’ policy on this? Pretty unequivocal, from the 2017 manifesto
The Liberal Democrats are clear – balancing the books on the backs of the poor and disabled, and demonising people who claim benefits, is neither acceptable nor responsible. Although all government budgets must be scrutinised to minimise waste and ensure value for money, this must not be used as an excuse to attack the poor and vulnerable. In any case it is more effective to tackle the causes of the benefits bill – low pay, high rents, unemployment and ill-health.
That’s why we will reverse unfair Conservative policies like reducing support for younger people and cutting the benefits of people not fit for work. We will reinstate the legally binding poverty targets of the Child Poverty Act. We will:
Uprate working-age benefits at least in line with inflation.
It has become clear that the Liberal Democrats held the Tories back from doing all sorts of horrible things with benefits. Osborne wanted to implement the benefits freeze during the Coalition but Nick Clegg wouldn’t let him. We stopped them taking Housing Benefits from young people and set the benefit cap, which many of us vehemently disagree with, at a much more humane level. Since we’ve been off the scene, the Tories have shown their usual disdain for those who need the vital safety net that social security provides.
While I would be the first to admit that our record in coalition was far from perfect, there is simply no excuse for the Labour Party to carry the benefits freeze on.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Come on, Caron…Half the comments on here are about castigating Labour for promising the unaffordable…:
It seems his “We are confident that we will be able to end the benefits freeze.” is being interpreted in the opposite way to his “We are looking at ways” to reduce the tuition fee debt of former university students….
There is always doubt about Labour. Keir Starmer has a policy announcement in the Observer, but it needs to be followed up to see whether Labour’s leader and shadow chancellor agree. Pity Keir Starmer, he is an intelligent man doing a job which should be important to preserve jobs and wary of the cliff edge. They will not be thanked by those who lose their jobs and their dependents, if other jobs are created elsewhere.
I was looking at the issue of council tax reduction this morning. It was due for review in 2015 http://www.libdemvoice.org/there-should-be-far-more-rebellions-like-the-one-yesterday-31012.html, but appears to have been buried in the long grass along with the freeze on housing benefit uprating.
Even Lord Jenkins, the peer who designed what became known as the “poll tax” in the 1980s has warned that Council Tax Benefit cuts risk creating a “poll tax Mark 2” http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-20039452
ALTER file:///C:/Users/bourjos/Downloads/alter-flyer-lvt-housing-2015-a4-folded.pdf has long campaigned for the replacement of Council tax with a Land Value Tax that would take the great majority of the 6 million recipients of council tax reduction out of the charge altogether.
My adult children are wearing green at the Notting Hill Carnival this weekend in support of the Grenfell Tower residents. They are doing what they can to draw attention to the plight of some of the country’s neediest residents. We Libdems really should be at the forefront of tackling these injustices.
ALTER’s fringe at the Bournemouth conference next month (Sunday, 17th September) is themed “Progressive Alliance for Land Value Tax as solution to the Housing Crisis” and will feature a cross-party panel of speakers. Please do come along, if you can. let’s not fall into the trap that Caron describes above of “…the sort of caution that strikes resignation and frustration into the heart of anyone that actually wants to sort stuff out.”
The council tax reduction review conducted in 2016 http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN06672
praised local councils for successful implementation of schemes. However, it highlighted inefficiencies in the current structures, including the need for annual review of the schemes. It also recommended further devolution, including at least part of the prescribed scheme for pensioners, as well as academic research into the impact of localising support on recipients.
Lord Jenkin, I think.
Jenkin / Jenkins
Cornish ancestry, not Welsh. Although why I should wish to claim Patrick Jenkin as Cornish as opposed to Roy Jenkins, goodness knows!
As I said before, lot of people with a lower income than those on benefits (who are exempt) have to pay the full council tax, very unfair tax that either needs to be collected by the revenue and therefore related to household income as well as property value or phased out altogether and replaced by a turnover tax on companies, which would be a huge vote winner right across the population.
Also need a root and branch reform of jcp and jsa to truly serve the aspirational unemployed.
“Jeremy Corbyn’s lefty Labour Party”.
I’m afraid Liberal Democrats are on thin ice when, having shared responsibility for many of the Duncan Smith ‘reforms’, they get holier than thou with the Leader of the Opposition for expressing himself in a moderate and cautious way on the Benefits freeze (and on the public sector wage cap for that matter). As a Trustee of a Food Bank, I see daily evidence of the results of the then Coalition’s handiwork in terms of ATOS and its successors, and delays to PIP and Universal Credit.
“The Liberal Democrats are clear” – maybe – but credibility was shot and it may take years, if ever, to recover. The only way it may start to recover is if Dr Cable was big enough to stand up and say ‘we got it wrong then’. It would also help if some well informed detailed work was done to develop relevant radical policies – and also to talk to Starmer/ Corbyn & Co on the Brexit situation.
I’m afraid parroting the Tory/Daily Mail abuse of Mr Corbyn in a plaintive minor key is going to get nowhere. It’s an automatic shut down for many of the younger generation.