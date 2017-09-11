Liberal International, Dictatorship and the United Kingdom in 2017

Global war followed the descent into dictatorship in parts of Europe in the 1930s. The horrors of WW2, and the dark shadow of communism that fell over east and central Europe and USSR subsequently, led to the consolidation of liberal ideals in the freer world.

A reassertion of liberal and democratic ideals and the principle of human rights was expressed in the Oxford Manifesto in 1947 at Wadham College, Oxford and in the creation of Liberal International. It was the first modern declaration of liberal and democratic principles following the defeat of Nazism, principles which contrasted starkly with the totalitarian tenets of Soviet communism.

The successor of the Oxford Manifesto was the Universal Declaration of Human rights by the UN (UN UDoHR) in 1948; a beacon for democrats and liberals the world over, since. The Oxford Manifesto and the UN UdoHR provided a common reference point for political parties across the globe who bravely opposed dictatorship and corruption, enabling Liberal International to shed light on oppression and authoritarianism and support those parties.

There were high hopes after the fall of communism in 1989 and 1991, that essential principles of liberalism, democracy and human rights would take hold in much of the world. However, the rise of authoritarian populism a decade ago has threatened that progress.

Advocates of liberalism and democracy have fought back against this new wave of pro-dictatorship populism. In April 2017 Liberals from around the world came together on the same spot at Wadham College, University of Oxford, where Liberal International was established 70 years earlier. A new Oxford Manifesto was born, addressing this new wave of authoritarianism and reaffirming liberalism in this more modern context.

However, after the defeat of authoritarian populist parties in France, S Korea, Netherlands, Canada and elsewhere, the UK is going in the opposite direction. Who would have imagined even 5 years ago that the Oxford Manifesto would become a tool against dictatorship in the United Kingdom.

Proposals published by the UK government related to Brexit, copy and paste 40 years of applicable EU law into domestic law in the UK. At the same time the system of protecting the public from misapplication or oppressive use of these laws – EU human rights principles and the European Court of Justice – is being severed.

They provide that, in perpetuity, the government will be able to change these and all other related laws at will, without reference to parliament and without any protections for the public such as human rights principles or courts. This is not the path to dictatorship, it is actually dictatorship, at least for the vast body of law which ‘used to be’ EU laws. Senior counsel in the UK, EU and elsewhere are aghast.

There will be a presentation of the 2017 Oxford Manifesto at Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, at the Highcliffe Marriot in the Bryanston Room at 8.15am Sat 16th Sept. There will be a discussion of how far the UK is moving away from those original post-war principles, reaffirmed in April 2017, and what international and domestic pressure can be brought to avert an alarming slide towards dictatorship in the UK. Deputy Leader Jo Swinson will be outlining discussing the Party’s approach towards the international challenges now facing the UK. It will be an important and historic meeting.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.