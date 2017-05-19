Liberal International: meanwhile, in a small country far away…

By | Fri 19th May 2017 - 7:44 am

Good morning, and welcome to Liberal Democrat Voice’s coverage of the 70th Anniversary Congress of Liberal International from sunny Andorra.

Liberals from around the world have gathered in the Co-Principality to talk about human rights, debate the big global issues of the day, elect a new Bureau and, most importantly, formally adopt a newly-updated “Liberal Manifesto” which aims to express how liberal values and ideas are relevant in a rapidly changing world. For, whilst policies are forever evolving in the face of events, values offer insight into the types of solutions on offer.

The Liberal Democrat delegation is a small one, due to the General Election, and in the absence of the Party President, I’m technically leading the delegation. So, what is there to look forward to today?

The session on opposing populist autocrats might prove to have more salience than one might have hoped, with liberals from South Africa, the Philippines, Hungary and Venezuela discussing their experiences, whilst the International Federation of Liberal and Radical Youth (IFLRY) are hosting a workshop on the future of employment.

In the afternoon, featured events include a session on spreading the liberal message online, and a debate on individual rights versus group rights.

So, stay tuned to Liberal Democrat Voice as the Congress unfolds.

* Mark Valladares is an elected member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee.

