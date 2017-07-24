Liberals: a fresh message

Politics in the UK is changing faster now than ever before. This change gives us the opportunity to take our place at the heart of the UK by presenting a strong, passionate and persuasive liberal view of the world. It also means we may get lost among the crowd. We must make sure it is the former, and not the latter.

Clear, simple messages are crucial to how the country views us. Every opportunity to speak to people is a chance to present liberalism in its best light – distinct, valuable, and making our communities stronger.

The centre ground is stable, but it is also defined by what it isn’t. Strong messages must change that. The preamble to the Constitution of the party is a wonderful piece of writing; honest, inspirational, and clear, but it is not going to be read by 99 per cent of the population. What we need to do is distil its values: liberty, equality and community, and let that shine through our communications.

So how can we change this? Well, by knowing those values, and by using them consistently and well in our communications. The preamble says: ‘We seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community.’

Each time you write a message, take the opportunity to echo those words. Are you writing to say thank you to voters after the election? Say: ‘Thank you. Together we can build a better community.’

Are you writing a survey to small businesses? Say: ‘Our policies let you compete equally.’

Are you going door to door? Remember those words. We protect your freedom. We build your community. We give you opportunity. We value you.

Liberalism is unique. It flourishes where individuals have the capacity to enrich themselves, and the community around them. It acknowledges people’s individuality, but recognises that they can only thrive when society gives them the opportunity to make the best of themselves.

Let me also introduce the three word test. If you have a policy, can you sum it up in three words? If not, don’t use it. Because if you can’t sum it up in three words, most people aren’t going to take the time to listen to it. Capture their attention, and add explanations for those who need it.

We need to make an emotional case for the party. Evidence-based policies are what we do, but making people care about them is a different thing. Present a policy simply; show how it connects our values to people’s lives.

We need to speak clearly, and listen well. Putting into practice new techniques, such as deep canvassing (sometimes called persuasive canvassing) and the increased use of social media, will help us to campaign more effectively. Knowing what is at the heart of our beliefs, and making those connections to people, comes first.

* Sam Al-Hamdani is a party member, recent council by-election candidate, activist and member of his local party committee (Macclesfield) and on the North West Regional Party committee.