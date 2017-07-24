Liberals: a fresh message

Politics in the UK is changing faster now than ever before. This change gives us the opportunity to take our place at the heart of the UK by presenting a strong, passionate and persuasive liberal view of the world. It also means we may get lost among the crowd. We must make sure it is the former, and not the latter.
Clear, simple messages are crucial to how the country views us. Every opportunity to speak to people is a chance to present liberalism in its best light – distinct, valuable, and making our communities stronger.
The centre ground is stable, but it is also defined by what it isn’t. Strong messages must change that. The preamble to the Constitution of the party is a wonderful piece of writing; honest, inspirational, and clear, but it is not going to be read by 99 per cent of the population. What we need to do is distil its values: liberty, equality and community, and let that shine through our communications.
So how can we change this? Well, by knowing those values, and by using them consistently and well in our communications. The preamble says: ‘We seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community.’
Each time you write a message, take the opportunity to echo those words. Are you writing to say thank you to voters after the election? Say: ‘Thank you. Together we can build a better community.’
Are you writing a survey to small businesses? Say: ‘Our policies let you compete equally.’
Are you going door to door? Remember those words. We protect your freedom. We build your community. We give you opportunity. We value you.
Liberalism is unique. It flourishes where individuals have the capacity to enrich themselves, and the community around them. It acknowledges people’s individuality, but recognises that they can only thrive when society gives them the opportunity to make the best of themselves.
Let me also introduce the three word test. If you have a policy, can you sum it up in three words? If not, don’t use it. Because if you can’t sum it up in three words, most people aren’t going to take the time to listen to it. Capture their attention, and add explanations for those who need it.
We need to make an emotional case for the party. Evidence-based policies are what we do, but making people care about them is a different thing. Present a policy simply; show how it connects our values to people’s lives.
We need to speak clearly, and listen well. Putting into practice new techniques, such as deep canvassing (sometimes called persuasive canvassing) and the increased use of social media, will help us to campaign more effectively. Knowing what is at the heart of our beliefs, and making those connections to people, comes first.
* Sam Al-Hamdani is a party member, recent council by-election candidate, activist and member of his local party committee (Macclesfield) and on the North West Regional Party committee.
Thanks for an excellent post, Sam. Passing on a feel-good factor can only help our campaign liberal democracy.
It is good to read the preamble to the constitution occasionally – at least the first paragraph! Perhaps it should be read at every AGM, to ensure we are all singing together! When
we knock the other parties we should know how we would replace them!
The preamble to the Lib Dem Constitution is not distinctive.
Which political party is not going to agree with the statement “We seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community”?
People don’t know what Lib Dems stand for. We need a short form of words which shows what being Liberal means and which other main parties would not sign up to.
I suggest it is based around freedom – freedom for individuals and freedom for businesses. Free speech, freedom from government interference, free schooling, free health care, free market competition, free trade across borders – and what these freedoms mean in practice when there are trade offs between them.
‘We seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community.’ Indeed we do. And how difficult this is.
The social anthropologist, Mary Douglas, invented a way of placing and comparing differing societies in a grid which had four or five major categories according to a society’s position on an x measuring ‘group’ (how clearly defined an individual’s social position is as inside or outside a bounded social group) and y axis measuring ‘grid’ (how clearly defined an individual’s social role is within networks of social privileges, claims and obligations).
This gave quadrants representing four general types of culture. see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Douglas . Within these cultures social institutions work to reinforce a culture’s position status quo. Doing so by negating the value of alternatives.
The difficulty and the opportunity for Liberal Democrats is that liberty, equality and community belong in three different types of culture. In ‘pure’ forms Equality is opposed to liberty. Liberty is opposed to community etc..
Our solution is ‘messy’. Requiring aspects of at least three pure forms. But messy is best. It is just that there is a tendency for people’s gut instinct to reflect one of the pure forms. Messy is rational, but contrary to most people’s instincts which reflect one of the pure forms.
So talking of Liberty Equality and Community together just gets us into arguments which we lose, unless we are talking to people who have their eyes opened to the value of messy solutions.
Thank you Sam, for this encouraging post. I like the paragraph Liberalism is unique, but would like to reword it slightly.
Liberalism is unique. It celebrates people’s individuality and recognises they can only thrive when society encourages them to make the best of themselves and their communities.
I think you have done brilliantly to sum up Liberalism in this way and agree that this message needs repeating over and over again in every communication we make. Policies should flow naturally from this core belief.
There was an interesting article by Nick Harvey in Liberator 383 in which he responded to Pack and Howarth’s core vote strategy. You can read it by following a link here: https://liberatormagazine.org.uk/en/
But there is also a very good letter in response to Nick’s article by Simon Banks in Liberator 384 which can be read by following a similar trail to Liberator 383. Simon sometimes comments here. I hope he sees and responds to this. He digs deeper than Liberty, Equality and Community (‘overwhelmingly pro-diversity, moderately pro-redistribution’) and he also follows Nick Harvey’s point that we have to be able to win the support of people who hold some of our core values but perhaps not all. He writes that we do this by communicating ‘our approach to issues’.
This why when the Lib Dems and the Liberal before them were most successful they communicated by campaigning on issues. The message was in the medium. The medium was campaigning. We used to do this a lot. Our communications were all action based. Identifying an issue, stating what we knew about the issue. Asking others to contribute to our knowledge, Sharing the mounting information. Sketching a solution and asking for reactions. Publishing a campaign action plan and involving others in the campaign. Reporting back. Working on the campaign at street level, town level, and national parliament level.
I was staggered to learn on the members’ forum that many people had no idea that we used to do this. It was the prime task of ALDC and sometimes, when there was a campaigning Chief Whip, it was the prime task of the Whip’s office.
We have lost so much knowledge over the last 20 years.
I agree wholeheartedly what Bill says. Generation after generation of Lib Dem learned from previous generations of Lib Dems and delivered for their local communities. Those that were good often became councillors. Those who were very good and built a large Lib Dem team around them became MPs. Whether they were David Penhalygon, Gordon Birtwhistle, Ray Michie, or Patsy Carlton they all passed on the skills and the message.
Then we got a leader who didn’t like that approach and wanted to fast track into being a ‘real’ political party like the others. He surrounded himself with yes men. He dropped the approach that worked. He broke a pledge. He trashed the party. And he squandered 50 years of progress.
He was Nick Clegg.
@ Bill Le Breton
Nick Harvey’s article is in 382 Bill (not 383)
Incredibly interesting read. You really need to read the whole article to get the full picture and context. Howe er a number of points stood out for me:
1. Surely by now it is a no brainer to say that we must talk to people about what matters to them, rather than what matters to us?
2. The needs for “unifying themes” – a narrative/recipe to mix together the ingredients of our policies into something greater than the sum of their parts.
3. The fact that with the internet age, everything really has now changed. Hiding manifestos under the stairs is no longer an option 🙂
Getting to the end of the article and then having a quick read of this morning’s parallel thread, which has already started to polarise opinion after the first few comments, reminded me of something Matthew Huntbach said last week around how to address leave voters within a remain party stance.
“The proper way to handle this would have been to show genuine interest in the concerns that people have that caused them to vote Leave, while gently pointing out that actually leaving the EU would not resolve those concerns.”
I’m starting to listen to some “old hands’ here much more closely than I maybe have so far.
Matthew’s approach to me would seem a lot more sensible than the kind of heated thread that will no doubt explode yet again today?
Taking Bill’s point further, I think the following would be of great interest to all 650 of our constituencies, especially as some might be re-formed in the last 2 years:
Can we invite 2017’s successful, current 12 MPs to inform us of their constituency’s campaigning. [And add some of our near-miss constituencies]. Do they still distribute focus regularly? Do they undertake special campaigns – specific to their wards or wider areas?
This might be better accomplished within one of the party’s closed websites [members only] so contributors can explore campaigning fully. Is it time to update ourselves before we slip into relying on national campaigning only?
Thanks Sam, great post. So refreshing to read some practical advice about how to get our message across.
Sue I agree with your rewording. My take is “empowering us all to be stronger together.” The tricky bit, as Bill points out, is summing up that balance between individuality and community in a way that respects the contribution of both, without veering too much towards either inequality or conformity .
Mike S interested in your comment “I’m starting to listen to some ‘old hands’ here much more closely than I maybe have so far.” Sounds like all that time spent reading and debating on here has been worth it 🙂
Tony R-W speaking for my own LD-held constituency (since 1997) I can assure you we do indeed still distribute Focus and practise community politics of the type Bill and David speak of. ALDC runs training in co-operation with regional parties but perhaps there’s scope for some kind of grassroots knowledge exchange to go on too, which could help galvanize the enthusiasm of recent joiners into making a difference on their local patch.
“We seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community”
As David Evershed says no political party is going to disagree with that. And as Bill le Breton says it’s difficult.
For me the problem is that ‘freedom’ is one of those words that means whatever you want it to mean. Meaning is only clarified when you examine not ‘freedom’ as such, but its boundaries and ask where they should be drawn? (Note that in this context ‘boundaries’ includes organisation, inequality, educational opportunity etc., not just geography.)
Looked at this way all sorts of things are illuminated. For instance Planning law is an attempt to draw and regulate an equitable boundary between individuals’ (especially neighbours) and community’s rights on the one hand and those of landowners on the other which is essential in crowded Britain. Planning laws are probably not exactly right but those who would tear them up most certainly have an agenda to redraw the boundary to their own advantage.
Similarly and very relevantly, the EU embodies a particular view of how and where the boundaries between the nations (and to some extent, regions) of Europe should be drawn and, in particular, who should do what. Clearly, a majority in the UK are unhappy with how existing EU treaties do that – and with good reason. Polls in other EU countries suggest they are not far behind. With catastrophic youth unemployment in many EU countries that’s hardly surprising.
But here’s the difficulty: when the Lib Dems argue “everything EU is wonderful” they are making nonsense of their claimed (but invisible) belief in devolution and democracy (a facet of freedom) and saying, in effect, “suck it up peasants – it’s good for you” even as the EU bureaucracy continues on its centralising trajectory.
So, I absolutely agree with Bill that values are best communicated by campaigning on issues. Had we campaigned for EU reform we might not be in this mess; the Brexit vote might well have gone the other way, we would have done much to establish our core narrative and we would probably have got many more votes.
Campaigning on individual issues does not a political party make.
A political party needs a set of beliefs which can be applied across many different issues.
Any campaign needs to show how it links to the Lib Dem beliefs if it is to be associated with our party.