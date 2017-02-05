LibLInk: Alex Cole-Hamilton: On selling our souls for a US trade deal

NewsHound

Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton is a vocal opponent of Donald Trump. He’s always had a massive interest in US politics. In 2008, he and his best friend Kevin Lang went out to Virginia to campaign for Barack Obama.

He’s written for the Scottish Lib Dems website to talk Trump and trade deals – specifically why we mustn’t allow our commitment to human rights to be diminished.

Many have watched in horror as the progressive legacy of Barrack Obama has been comprehensively devoured in the early days of Donald Trump’s post-truth presidency and with it, a cold awakening to a new kind of America.

That matters. Much of the hopes of the Brexiteers were pinned on a swift and fulsome trade detail with America to mitigate the trade vacuum caused by us (somewhat rashly) pushing the ejector seat button on the Treaty of Rome. Trump’s rhetoric in his inaugural address is a clear and present threat to that plan.

In advance of her meeting with the 45th President, the Prime Minister said that in partnership with Donald Trump our two nations can ‘lead the world again’. That’s a bullish claim, and one designed to appeal to the Donald’s sense of entitlement. But in these fractured times how can this be possible? The world is gazing at Brexit Britain, with a sense of alarm only tempered by their terror at the witness they bear to the birth of Trump’s new order.

Trump’s uncompromising America First rhetoric does not bode well for our future trade deal:

During the EU Referendum the Brexiteers called on the British people to take back control. But how much control are we going to have when we need to engage with a country whose leader’s first impulse is to insert punitive, protectionist caveats into deals that put the interests of his country above all others?

Put simply, Theresa May is leading Britain into a new alliance which affords us far less influence than we enjoyed within the EU. A partnership with a leader who fails to understand the simple definition of partnership will only take us for granted.

There isn’t much hope from Theresa May’s Government:

My hope is that Theresa May will use these pillars of British sensibility to bring Trump and post-truth America to its senses. The signs aren’t encouraging:

We have a Tory Government pandering to the xenophobic, insular right wing of its own party as it  pirouettes over EU departure and if there was any resistance shown to Trump in the US last week it comes in the odd and highly inappropriate form of a state visit and holding hands.

In that context I rather suspect that the world she talks of leading smacks more of days of empire and the 19th century, than of the cosmopolitan and liberal society that I want to help build.

  • Richard Easter 5th Feb '17 - 12:19pm

    Trump trade may not be great, but at least it is likely to have full scrutiny in parliament, unlike the wretched CETA and TTIP deals, which are nothing more than a planned economy to benefit multinational corporations.

    Trump appears on the surface to be sceptical of the abhorrent ISDS, I’ll believe it when I see it personally, and has ranted on about how he wants the ability to withdraw from these deals in 30 days. Presumably then if Trump Trade is a NAFTA corporate sovereignty grab, we can at least terminate it far easier than CETA.

    Not to mention Trump may spell the end for TISA, another corporate assault which very little is known about…

  • Manfarang 5th Feb '17 - 2:12pm

    The TTIP negotiations between the EU and the US have de facto failed.
    The TPP did not include China and with the US no longer a part of it the agreement maybe recast to include China and thus something similar to China’s originally proposed RCEP may emerge. Trump’s anti-Chinese policy may well help to strengthen China in the long run.

