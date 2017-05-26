NewsHound

LibLink: Amna Ahmad: The Tories’ response to the refugee crisis shows that they are turning their back on the world

Lib Dem candidate for Sutton and Cheam, Amna Ahmad, has written for the House magazine about the ongoing refugee crisis.

We have always helped those seeking sanctuary, even at times when we faced domestic challenges and hard times, and we must continue to do so. Recognising others’ need even when we have distractions of our own is part of our identity, or “British values”, and I will not allow Brexit or Nigel Farage to take that away.

Furthermore, at a time when we are seen by many to be turning our back on the rest of to the world, behaving with compassion in the way we relate to those fleeing their homes sends a hugely significant message of unity and understanding to other nations, and we will find it affects our standing in the world for years to come.

But Theresa May has shown that she does not care. Under her government, the Conservatives have U-turned on two previous pledges, including one to take more refugees from Syria and another to help abandoned child refugees.

She outlines what the Liberal Democrats would do:

The Liberal Democrats will take 10,000 refugees from Syria every year in the next parliament, and we will reopen the Dubs programme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children stranded in Europe. We want to play our role in this global crisis.

We don’t have to accept the Theresa May-Nigel Farage view of the world and a closed, mean-spirited Britain. The Liberal Democrats will give our children and our country a brighter future – one where we have the choice to be welcoming and decent to each other. Let’s not forget, too, that those who arrive as refugees have a huge amount to give our economy and society, and many are extremely eager to do so.

I’m proud that my party welcomes refugees and accepts its responsibilities. It’s the decent, right and patriotic thing to do. It’s part of the brighter future I hope for.

You can read the whole article here.

One Comment

  • P.J. 26th May '17 - 11:17am

    Whilst I would not argue against the sentiment, this is bit of a difficult sell at the moment and timing wise, a little insensitive.

