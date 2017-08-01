Liblink: David Laws – the ‘poor’ quality of education policy

In the Guardian today, Peter Wilby speaks to ex Liberal Democrat schools minister David Laws about his life and careers so far and his work at the new Education Policy Institute.

Like the IFS, Laws’s institute will, he tells me, be “data-driven, influencing debate by the quality of its analysis and its quantitative skills”. The quality of education policymaking is poor, Laws argues, and the institute wants to make it better. Was policymaking poor when he was schools minister? “Yes. A lot of decision-making is not based on evidence but on hunch. I had little coming to me from civil servants that presented the latest academic evidence.

The article then goes on to Laws’ evidence based perspective on grammar schools, free schools, and academies, which I might crudely summarise as being that they don’t seem to make the kind of difference that would merit the policy and resource focus they get.

I ask what he is most proud of from his period as schools minister. He immediately mentions the pupil premium, though he wasn’t in office when it was introduced: “I negotiated it into the coalition agreement and I insisted on it being in our 2010 manifesto.” From his own work, he picks out Progress 8, a quintessentially Laws policy, heavy with data, much of it beyond the grasp of ordinary mortals. “It incentivises schools to help every single pupil instead of prioritising just a few on the [GCSE] C/D borderline.”

I suspect that Progress 8 is an even more significant policy than the Pupil Premium in raising attainment. In changing from the back-of-a-fag-packet measure of the number of C grades, Progress 8 not only values every grade as being worth more than the one below (is that really rocket science?) but it is also a “value added” measure meaning that the schools with academically strong intakes don’t get to coast and those with academically weak intakes don’t get pilloried even when they do a good job.

Read the whole piece here.

