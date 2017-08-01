Liblink: David Laws – the ‘poor’ quality of education policy

In the Guardian today, Peter Wilby speaks to ex Liberal Democrat schools minister David Laws about his life and careers so far and his work at the new Education Policy Institute.
Like the IFS, Laws’s institute will, he tells me, be “data-driven, influencing debate by the quality of its analysis and its quantitative skills”. The quality of education policymaking is poor, Laws argues, and the institute wants to make it better.
Was policymaking poor when he was schools minister? “Yes. A lot of decision-making is not based on evidence but on hunch. I had little coming to me from civil servants that presented the latest academic evidence.
The article then goes on to Laws’ evidence based perspective on grammar schools, free schools, and academies, which I might crudely summarise as being that they don’t seem to make the kind of difference that would merit the policy and resource focus they get.
I ask what he is most proud of from his period as schools minister. He immediately mentions the pupil premium, though he wasn’t in office when it was introduced: “I negotiated it into the coalition agreement and I insisted on it being in our 2010 manifesto.” From his own work, he picks out Progress 8, a quintessentially Laws policy, heavy with data, much of it beyond the grasp of ordinary mortals. “It incentivises schools to help every single pupil instead of prioritising just a few on the [GCSE] C/D borderline.”
I suspect that Progress 8 is an even more significant policy than the Pupil Premium in raising attainment. In changing from the back-of-a-fag-packet measure of the number of C grades, Progress 8 not only values every grade as being worth more than the one below (is that really rocket science?) but it is also a “value added” measure meaning that the schools with academically strong intakes don’t get to coast and those with academically weak intakes don’t get pilloried even when they do a good job.
Read the whole piece here.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Yeah, I read the article. I’ve no idea why Peter Wilby writes “much of it beyond the grasp of ordinary mortals” unless it is to discourage criticism.
@Joe Otten: “In changing from the back-of-a-fag-packet measure of the number of C grades, Progress 8 not only values every grade as being worth more than the one below (is that really rocket science?) but it is also a “value added” measure…”
It doesn’t have a lot to say about young people as young people. Its about exam factories.
Progress 8 is a car crash, speaking as a teacher.
It has led to a narrowing curriculum, as schools funnel students into certain subjects to ensure they maximise their points in each “bucket” of the calculation. It relies on unreliable, teacher assessed data at from Year 6 and crude extrapolation that takes no account of a student’s individual circumstances. It has increased teacher workload as schools demand ever more data to track student “flightpaths”. You get the idea, I could go on.
“Progress 8 … is also a “value added” measure…”
So that’s all right then. Assuming, of course, that anyone can actually measure the value added.
US experience says they can’t as data scientist Cathy O’Neil says in this fine series of rants.
https://mathbabe.org/?s=Teacher+Value+Model
I can’t think of any reason why this would be different in the UK. What I am sure about is that treating schools as exam factories and teachers and pupils as data points isn’t going to work. In fact as far as I can tell it’s a major reason several teachers of my acquaintance have left the profession recently.