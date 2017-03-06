Mary Reid

LibLink: David Laws – UK reaches socially acceptable limits of austerity

By | Mon 6th March 2017 - 7:39 pm

David Laws has written an article in the Financial Times, but you have to be a subscriber to read it.  We will give you a flavour of the piece here so you can decide whether to subscribe (the trial version is £1 for 4 weeks).

In May 2010, as the chief secretary in the UK’s coalition government, I warned that the choices available to us in Britain’s biggest postwar spending squeeze lay between the unpalatable and the disastrous, and that we were moving from an age of plenty to an age of austerity.

It has not been a bad prediction, by political standards.

At that time, public sector austerity was both necessary and deliverable. Necessary, because our budget deficit was an eye-watering £163bn, in excess of 10 per cent of gross domestic product. Deliverable, because the UK had only just ended an unprecedented expansion of public spending under the Blair and Brown governments.

He asks:

The question is whether we are now reaching the limits of public sector austerity — Conservative plans anticipate years more of cuts and fiscal tightening.

And concludes:

Planned cuts to education and welfare need to be reversed if Mrs May’s rhetoric about helping the just managing households, and delivering improvements in social mobility, are to mean much. And the NHS needs a settlement which allows for rising demand and an ageing population.

We are reaching the socially acceptable limits to public sector austerity. The prime minister and her chancellor need, as the latter unveils his Budget this week, to set a new course which extinguishes the deficit over a sensible timescale, without allowing poverty to soar and services such as education and health to be seriously damaged. 

Reducing the UK deficit further from existing levels is sensible but should not be pursued regardless of wider costs.

You can read the full article here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

5 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 6th Mar '17 - 10:20pm

    Yes…yes…yes…!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!…………….

  • frankie 6th Mar '17 - 10:36pm

    We reached the point when austerity was having an adverse effect on society mid way through the coalition. The fact that the leadership failed to realise that was one of the main reasons there are so few Lib Dem MP’s. Tory lite has limited electoral appeal especially when it wasn’t that lite more of an echo.

  • Tynan 6th Mar '17 - 11:01pm

    Given all that you say and much is valid, national polling for the party is around ten percent . In your hey day, reviled by many, especially now, less so then, the party was junior partner in coalition with a powerful Tory party and you got no credit for what you did.
    If what the party says is so obviously true then you should be riding high. Obviously you are not, why can’t you get enough people to vote for you?
    Solve that problem.

  • David Evershed 6th Mar '17 - 11:11pm

    The fact is the government is still following a “live now, pay later” policy with a high debt which we continue to add to with government spending higher than government income.

    It is our children and grandchildren who will have to pay the interest and repay the debt. We are living at a higher standard than we can afford at their expense.

    We could increase taxation but there is a practical limit as to high that can be raised before people stop paying VAT or declaring income.

  • paul holmes 6th Mar '17 - 11:11pm

    Welcome back David -Prodigal Son, Road to Damascus and all that. So getting evil State spending down to around 35/36% is no longer desirable. Hear hear.

