LibLink: David Laws – UK reaches socially acceptable limits of austerity

David Laws has written an article in the Financial Times, but you have to be a subscriber to read it. We will give you a flavour of the piece here so you can decide whether to subscribe (the trial version is £1 for 4 weeks).

In May 2010, as the chief secretary in the UK’s coalition government, I warned that the choices available to us in Britain’s biggest postwar spending squeeze lay between the unpalatable and the disastrous, and that we were moving from an age of plenty to an age of austerity. It has not been a bad prediction, by political standards. At that time, public sector austerity was both necessary and deliverable. Necessary, because our budget deficit was an eye-watering £163bn, in excess of 10 per cent of gross domestic product. Deliverable, because the UK had only just ended an unprecedented expansion of public spending under the Blair and Brown governments.

He asks:

The question is whether we are now reaching the limits of public sector austerity — Conservative plans anticipate years more of cuts and fiscal tightening.

And concludes:

Planned cuts to education and welfare need to be reversed if Mrs May’s rhetoric about helping the just managing households, and delivering improvements in social mobility, are to mean much. And the NHS needs a settlement which allows for rising demand and an ageing population. We are reaching the socially acceptable limits to public sector austerity. The prime minister and her chancellor need, as the latter unveils his Budget this week, to set a new course which extinguishes the deficit over a sensible timescale, without allowing poverty to soar and services such as education and health to be seriously damaged. Reducing the UK deficit further from existing levels is sensible but should not be pursued regardless of wider costs.

You can read the full article here.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.