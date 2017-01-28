NewsHound

LibLink: Dick Newby: Parliament, Article 50 and the case for a second referendum

Sat 28th January 2017

Lib Dem Leader in the Lords Dick Newby has been writing about the EU referendum and Brexit for the Reimagining Europe website.

He is clear that Brexit will not resolve the problems which motivated people to vote to leave:

The overarching message which I take from the result, is that very many people feel alienated from the way the country is run and are worried about their economic futures. They don’t see the benefits of recent social and economic change. And they see large scale immigration as a threat, not as a benefit. Brexit alone would not assuage these fears, not least as it is likely to be accompanied by a weaker economy and-huge uncertainties for many years about Britain’s place in the world. Immigration is unlikely to be significantly curbed, because the vast majority of migrants come in order to fill gaps in the labour market which will not suddenly disappear. Being outside the EU will not create thousands of indigenous doctors and nurses or make many more unqualified young people suddenly become willing to become poorly paid farm labourers or carers. The answers to people’s alienation must rest in making their lives more fulfilled – by providing better housing, better education and training and more jobs. These policies are needed irrespective of Brexit but now assume a new urgency.

In an ever-more uncertain world, there are dangers in Britain becoming isolated:

Whilst Britain remains an EU member, Theresa May is involved, at the regular EU Council meetings, in discussions with her co-leaders in discussions on security , defence and migration. After Brexit, there would be no regular political forum in which the UK would take part in such discussions. This must be harmful for our country and for the well-being of Europe as a whole.

And he makes the case for a referendum on the deal:

The people decided via the referendum to start the Brexit process. Given the many different views which the leave voters had about what Brexit might actually look like, it is inevitable that many of their hopes will not have been fulfilled by the final deal. In my view it is therefore logical and sensible for the country as a whole, via a referendum, to decide whether they believe that the deal is better than continued EU membership.  Far from being undemocratic, as some Brexiters claim, this is the only way to ensure public endorsement of what by any measure, is the largest decision facing the country.

You can read the whole article here. 

 

One Comment

  • Glenn 28th Jan '17 - 3:35pm

    Yet another article pretending that the EU vote was about everything except the EU.
    Brexit will solve the problem of being in the EU. Believe it or not a lot of British people simply do not feel any attachment to the European Union at all. Just about the only people who can be relied on to vote for MEPs are UKIP supporters! Otherwise voting consist of pitifully low turn outs and a vague ballot paper tick done as an afterthought in local elections.

