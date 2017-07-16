NewsHound

LibLink: Kirsty William: It’s not about whether we charge tuition fees. In Wales, we’ve found a third way

By | Sun 16th July 2017 - 10:57 am

The one Liberal Democrat left in national government, Kirsty Williams, has written an article for the Guardian in which she sets out what she is introducing in Wales – a plan to help students with living costs which will support part time and postgraduate students too:

The new support package in Wales will cover those who start their course in 2018/19, wherever in the UK they choose to study. Every student will be entitled to support equivalent to the national living wage. This means that eligible full-time students will receive maintenance support of £11,250 if they study in London and £9,000 per year elsewhere if they live away from home.

This will be delivered through a mix of loans and grants, unlike in England where zero maintenance grants are available. Very small, limited grants are available in Scotland, but they too are currently reviewing the system.

Welsh students from the lowest household income will receive the highest grant – £8,100 in their pocket, and more in London. Our estimates suggest that a third of full-time students will be eligible for that full grant.

Furthermore, our data shows that the average household income for a student in our current system is around £25,000. Under the new system such a student will receive around £7,000 a year in their pocket.

However, potentially the most radical element of our reforms is to provide equivalent support for part-time and postgraduate students. Wales will be the first in Europe to achieve this. For the first time, part-time undergraduates will receive similar support for maintenance, pro-rata to their full-time counterparts.

She sets out how this fits in with Liberal Democrat principles:

My party, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, have been consistent in our view that high living costs, not fees, are the greatest barrier for students. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has also argued that governments should focus on maintenance costs rather than fees. It’s what most benefits students and society. I am proud to put those principles into practice.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Sue Sutherland 16th Jul '17 - 1:20pm

    I think it’s brilliant that Kirsty is delivering a package which will enable the poorest students the most. I do hope the rest of us will follow her lead.

  • David Becket 16th Jul '17 - 4:00pm

    Vince looks as if he is going down a similar, but not identical path, for all in skills training and education, including mature students. We should be able to recover, pity we did not think of it earlier.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 16th Jul - 3:42pm
    Hammond also said in his interview with the BBC this morning that the UK does not have the resources to support another shock to its...
  • User AvatarEd Shepherd 16th Jul - 3:32pm
    Lifelong education should be available for life free at the point of deliery and funded by a progressive taxation system not by fees or loans....
  • User AvatarGlenn 16th Jul - 3:17pm
    Frankie, PS It's more nuanced than that. I'm also inclined not be rude and abrasive online because it's a bit silly.
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 16th Jul - 3:08pm
    Educational Opportunities Part 2 OOPS, typo. The Dutch parliament contains 150 seats; we're not that smalll.. ;) This "continuous, lifelong Education opportunities" point once again...
  • User AvatarLouise Harris 16th Jul - 3:07pm
    Thanks for flagging that up, as another Shirley worshipper I'll come back to it later :-)
  • User AvatarGlenn 16th Jul - 3:07pm
    Frankie It's not a statement of truth. It's just a jibe that has no wider meaning.