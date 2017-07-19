LibLink: Layla Moran: If Philip Hammond thinks driving a train is so easy “even a woman can do it” maybe a career change is in order

NewsHound

In an article for the Independent at the weekend, Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran took Philip Hammond to task for his alleged remark that driving a train is so easy “even a woman can do it.”

She pointed out that they can, but how many women do this highly paid job?

The key fact from the latest Hammond row was glossed over, but it is the real scandal: that just 5.5 per cent of train drivers are women. And the average annual salary of a train driver is just shy of £50,000, way higher than most women earn a year. What, I want to know, are ministers doing to enable more women to drive trains?

Hammond, she said, had form for sexist remarks:

Earlier this year he accused Labour MP Mary Creagh of being “hysterical”. Her crime? Daring to ask the Chancellor about the effect of Brexit on British businesses with bases in Ireland.

The question was all too pertinent. I was talking to one of the country’s most eminent constitutional lawyers last week (sorry Philip, but she did happen to be female) who flagged up the issue of the Irish border as one of the very most intractable in Brexit negotiations. Her conclusion was that ministers have no solution, because there is no solution.

And, of course, he is not the only Tory known for such casual sexism:

David Cameron told a female MP to “calm down, dear”, while Tory MPs have been accused of cupping their hands and mouthing the word “melons” when female MPs rise to speak. Nicholas Soames even described the “woof woof” noises he felt moved to make at a female MP as a “friendly canine salute”.

In part this is offensive because no one in 2017 should have to work in an environment where sexism is apparently tolerated. But more importantly, politicians making these remarks are also making the rules for how the entire female population is treated.

She concludes that politicians should be doing more to reduce the inequalities women face which will increase if Brexit goes ahead:

Last year the Fawcett Society calculated the gender pay gap for full time jobs as 24 per cent – four decades after the Equal Pay Act. Which also impacts on pensions. Worse, women are far more likely to live in poverty.

All of which will grow worse with Britain impoverished and marginalised by Brexit, with rights no longer protected in European courts. Yet we should all want to improve the lives of women – even Tory men, eh Philip?

You can read the whole article here.

  • Locoman 19th Jul '17 - 2:03pm

    In case anyone is interested and is prepared to ignore Hammond’s ignorance, here are a few publications that train drivers typically have to be conversant with – there is a technical knowledge, as well as being able to physically drive a train (and handling a 400 ton Intercity 125 over gradients in poor weather, or a fully laden freight train which can take a considerable length of time for brakes to apply is certainly not easy until you build up the experience). Add to the fact the current industrial action on Southern, Merseyrail and Northern, because the Department for Transport are obsessed with making drivers responsible (and liable in court) for doing the work the guard does…

    Traction manuals

    http://www.locodocs.co.uk/brmanuals/90General-Static-Faults-33056-128-1988.htm
    http://www.ttweb.co.uk/tra/323tm.pdf

    Examples of the railway rulebook modules which we have to know – of which there are plenty more!

    https://www.rssb.co.uk/rgs/rulebooks/GERT8000-M2%20Iss%205.pdf
    https://www.rssb.co.uk/rgs/rulebooks/GERT8000-P2%20Iss%204.pdf
    https://www.rssb.co.uk/rgs/rulebooks/GERT8000-SP%20Iss%205.pdf
    https://www.rssb.co.uk/rgs/rulebooks/GERT8000-S5%20Iss%206.pdf

    As for women on the job, it is increasing slowly and many come through from being guards and station staff – it is not particularly uncommon these days, particularly in inner city suburban depots.

    Hope this is of some interest.

  • Ciaran Goggins 19th Jul '17 - 3:44pm

    Get over the entire “subconscious phallocentrical oppression by the patriarchy” spiel.

  • Psi 19th Jul '17 - 4:01pm

    Using the 24% was a bad choice.
    The Fawcett Society on their website use the 13.9% figure.
    https://www.fawcettsociety.org.uk/policy-research/the-gender-pay-gap/
    The National office of statistics has the figure for 2016 for full time work as 9.4% and part time as -6%.
    https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours/adhocs/006269annualsurveyofhoursandearningsashegenderpaygapbycountryapril1997to2016/gpgcountry.xls
    It would be better to use a figure that looks like it was lifted from advocacy research. Politicians often get away with picking dubious numbers to use in their communications (few people noticed that Chuka Umona had confused the difference between the Balance Sheet and the Income Statement when attacking Barclays) but using bad sources makes your own analysis worse and you need to know what the best information is to address it. Click-bait claims are sometimes used to get the message in to the media but should be kept to the bare minimum.

  • Psi 19th Jul '17 - 4:04pm

    “It would be better to use a figure”
    *“It would be better NOT to use a figure”

    “Chuka Umona”
    *”Chuka Umunna”

  • Lorenzo Cherin 19th Jul '17 - 6:02pm

    I like , rate and agree with the bulk of what Layla has to say here and elsewhere. I have been vocal to that effect.

    I believe in equal opportunity.

    Equal outcome to a greater extent than is the scenario now .

    We surely have equal opportunity to become a train or tube driver regardless of gender , or there would be court cases with the field being so union strong, to put it very mildly.

    Thus, it is not for us to tell young girls as they become young women, you can or cannot , should or should not do that job, and equally it is for women as they advance into and in careers, to make their own choices.

    I do not think it any more of a scandal, that there are low percentages of train drivers who are women , any more than that we have low percentages of hairdressers that are men, or whatever , decent, non desperate choices , people decide on.

    The scandal is they are paid so well as other jobs more difficult and stressful are paid so poorly.

  • Andrew T 19th Jul '17 - 8:45pm

    I thought it was a good article. I don’t believe for a minute that only 5.5% of train drivers are male purely due to personal choice.

