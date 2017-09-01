LibLink Layla Moran: Public school exam cheating row shows just how unlevel the playing field is

Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran has been writing for Times Red Box about the exam cheating scandal and why it matters.

These are not victimless crimes. I feel especially sorry for those students whose grades were nullified. They were only doing what their teacher said and their future has now been compromised. The teachers involved should feel ashamed. There is also a wider societal impact. More people than expected gaining high grades can ultimately lead to grade inflation and then a re-banding of passes, making it harder for other pupils to gain a good result. But there is a broader question of unfairness here. Pupils from state schools are already massively pushing up hill on that famous playing field (assuming, of course, their playing field has not been sold off to balance the books by a cash-strapped education authority).

Layla has some suggestions for action:

So, what is to be done? We need to hold those responsible to account. I believe the heads of the three schools at the centre of this controversy should be called before the education select committee to explain whether these incidents were the result of a lone member of staff acting beyond their authority – or whether, in the hot house atmosphere of private schools competing for the fees of wealthy parents – there is a culture of pushing the rules to the absolute limit, and in some cases, beyond. We also need to look at whether the independent sector is sufficiently regulated or whether further safeguards are needed. These schools compete on a world stage for fee paying students. It’s a lucrative business. How much is that A** or 9 worth to them? How much does their standing in the league tables drive this behaviour? What decisions taken at the top encourage staff to break the rules and how can we mitigate against them? We need answers and we need them now.

You can read the whole article here (£).

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.