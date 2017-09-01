NewsHound

LibLink Layla Moran: Public school exam cheating row shows just how unlevel the playing field is

By | Fri 1st September 2017 - 12:25 pm

Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran has been writing for Times Red Box about the exam cheating scandal and why it matters.

These are not victimless crimes. I feel especially sorry for those students whose grades were nullified. They were only doing what their teacher said and their future has now been compromised. The teachers involved should feel ashamed. There is also a wider societal impact. More people than expected gaining high grades can ultimately lead to grade inflation and then a re-banding of passes, making it harder for other pupils to gain a good result.

But there is a broader question of unfairness here. Pupils from state schools are already massively pushing up hill on that famous playing field (assuming, of course, their playing field has not been sold off to balance the books by a cash-strapped education authority).

Layla has some suggestions for action:

So, what is to be done? We need to hold those responsible to account. I believe the heads of the three schools at the centre of this controversy should be called before the education select committee to explain whether these incidents were the result of a lone member of staff acting beyond their authority – or whether, in the hot house atmosphere of private schools competing for the fees of wealthy parents – there is a culture of pushing the rules to the absolute limit, and in some cases, beyond.

We also need to look at whether the independent sector is sufficiently regulated or whether further safeguards are needed. These schools compete on a world stage for fee paying students. It’s a lucrative business. How much is that A** or 9 worth to them? How much does their standing in the league tables drive this behaviour? What decisions taken at the top encourage staff to break the rules and how can we mitigate against them? We need answers and we need them now.

 

You can read the whole article here (£).

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • paul hunt 1st Sep '17 - 4:33pm

    I’ve just retired after having taught in four independent schools and one comprehensive school. There is certainly no culture other than that of doing our best for our pupils, I’m afraid that Layla’s implication that there might be a culture of cheating is, quite frankly, insulting to dedicated professionals who, believe it or not, exist in the independent sector too.

    She is very much mistaken if she thinks the top schools compete for parents. Parents compete for places at the schools. Layla should also know that many independent schools do not publish their very good examination results in league tables because they do not agree with such a crude way of measuring a school’s worth.

    If she wants to look for ‘cheating’, the focus should be on schools which enter weak candidates as private candidates in public examinations to ensure their league position is not affected by poor results.

  • David Raw 1st Sep '17 - 4:51pm

    Methinks Paul doth protest too much. Layla’s comments are reasonable after the Eton and Winchester fiasco. She is simply saying

    I also fail to see how the public schools can continue to have charitable status which gives in effect, a public subsidy of over £ 700 million per year to the wealthiest parents (including foreign billionaires) in the country.

    It would also be healthy if Ofsted took over from the Independent Schools Inspectorate to apply common standards, given that ISI is an in-house arrangement. All a bit too cosy to scrutinise your own cartel.

  • David Evershed 1st Sep '17 - 5:20pm

    Surely teachers in state schools who help set exam questions can also leak the questions to pupils in their own school, just the same as teachers in public schools?

    We need to know how widespread is the practice and in which schools (state or public) that it is taking place. Then stamp it out.

  • Gordon 1st Sep '17 - 7:37pm

    “These schools compete on a world stage for fee paying students. It’s a lucrative business. How much is that A** or 9 worth to them?

    Quite so. When education becomes a for-profit business last year’s results become one of the most potent marketing tools.

    And it’s not just schools. With universities competing to attract debt-funded students while also setting their own exams what could possibly go wrong?

    Grade inflation of course. The proportion of firsts has more than trebled since 1994.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-40654933

    Another neoliberal triumph (/sarc) which cannot end well.

  • frankie 1st Sep '17 - 8:52pm

    What an unexpected side effect of turning schools into exam factories. Totally unforeseeable, who would have thought by elevating exams to the be all and end all we would have cheating and throwing low achievers out of school; I’m shocked I tell you shocked.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 2nd Sep - 12:46am
    Dave If you are going to be a regular again, at least, a little bit in the way of this thread you dislike , that...
  • User AvatarMerseyLib 2nd Sep - 12:45am
    Antony Watts. Inviting David Milliband to join us might lead to a rush for the exit. Remember 'extraordinary rendition'? A nice euphemism for kidnapping people...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 2nd Sep - 12:09am
    Hear hear, Anthony Watts. 'Onward goes the pilgrim band', as we should. P.J., it's relatively easy to keep the 70-80% from opposing you, as Corbyn...
  • User AvatarMerseyLib 1st Sep - 11:43pm
    Graham Martin-Royle. Sorry to be such a pedant, but Amsterdam is the capital of the Netherlands. The Hague is the seat of Govt though. Maybe...
  • User AvatarAntony Watts 1st Sep - 11:25pm
    I am 110% behind the EU and their approach to the wayward, argumentative, combative UK position. Brexit should not be happening, it has little basis...
  • User AvatarDave Orbison 1st Sep - 11:16pm
    Thomas - Didn't Corbyn call for a debate and demand an end to arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Didn't Vince Cable approve the sales whilst...