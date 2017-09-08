NewsHound

LibLink: Layla Moran “You can’t silence me now”

By | Fri 8th September 2017 - 11:55 am

Following the dreadful way she was treated by Tory MPs at PMQs on Wednesday, Layla Moran has written for the Independent in some detail about the Tories’ failures on free childcare which led to her question to Theresa May.

She outlined the basic facts:

The news that parents would get 30 hours a week of free childcare for all three and four year olds came as a relief, as it offered the chance for women to return to work, as a structured and cost-friendly option was being put on the table for them.

This was an extension of policies the Liberal Democrats pushed in the Coalition government and is one of the answers to closing the gender pay gap, as well as allowing parents a real choice about how they want to bring up their families.

But – and it is a big but – it turns out that this childcare isn’t free after all. It all seemed like a great idea until the Government realised they were actually going to have to pay for it.

Quite simply, the Government aren’t giving child minders and nurseries enough money to actually deliver these places for three and four year olds, and make a living at the same time.

The consequences are hurting parents with either no provision being offered or:

Stories I have heard include child minders and nurseries having to increase the cost of childcare for under-threes in order to make up the shortfall. Many more have started charging parents for extras like nappies, baby wipes, lunches and early/late pick-ups that had previously been included.

The Government needs to act:

Not addressing the problem will result in many mothers not being able to return to work, or being saddled with huge childcare costs. It’s time the Government stopped penny pinching and started implementing this policy properly.

The Lib Dems and I will be keeping up the fight for a fair deal for parents and for childcare providers. After all, nothing in my view matters more than investment in our children. This one is one worth getting right.

You can read the whole article here.

