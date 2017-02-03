NewsHound

LibLink: Lindsay Northover: UK aid: High impact, low cost

By | Fri 3rd February 2017 - 2:55 pm

Former Lib Dem International Development Minister Lindsay Northover has been writing for Politics Home about the benefits for both recipients and us at home in the UK of our international aid budget. This is very important to read when it is clear that this is the next target of the right wing media and political types.

She wrote of the impact on disease prevention:

Since 2000 and the adoption of the Millennium Development Goals, the world achieved its commitment to halve extreme poverty. The Sustainable Development Goals adopted globally in 2015 aim to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, leaving no one behind. That is a supreme challenge. But it is clearly the right thing to do and in our interest. The instability fostered in the world by poverty, migration, climate change, conflict, must be tackled collectively.

This is why my Lib Dem colleagues Michael Moore and Jeremy Purvis took their private member’s bill through Parliament in the last days of the Coalition to secure that future commitment of 0.7 percent of GNI on aid. Many members across both Houses helped us, together with NGOs, and tributes are paid to the UK internationally for making this commitment.

So let us look at disease control and elimination – which is just one area that the UK is a world leader in, but which is topical as we pass the fifth anniversary of the London Declaration in 2012, when a major increase of funding for neglected tropical diseases was announced.

UK aid has contributed to the 62 percent decline in malaria deaths between 2000 and 2015, the reduction of Guinea worm infection from 3.5 million people in 1986 to just 22 people in 2015, and played an important role in the near eradication of polio worldwide. For my generation, knowing the fear of polio, and being familiar with those so terribly disabled by the disease here in Britain, that is a stunning achievement.

And how is this good for us?

Improving global health abroad benefits UK citizens at home too. By investing in health infrastructure overseas, the UK has increased its own health security in relation to dangerous epidemics, such as Ebola or Zika. These diseases threaten all societies if they are not properly monitored and contained. Improved disease surveillance, better epidemic response and powerful new tools, such as vaccines and better diagnostics, are helping to protect us from the next big global disease threat.

It is clear that there are strong mutual benefits to maintaining the UK aid budget at 0.7 percent. Alleviating poverty, tackling global health challenges and strengthening economies reduce the likelihood of conflict, mass migration and the need to provide aid in the future. For less than one percent of our national income, foreign aid is a low-cost and effective investment that benefits us all.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 3rd Feb - 4:54pm
    James Baillie: You are completely missing the point I made; I did not argue for less bold policies. There is plenty of analysis out there,...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 3rd Feb - 4:52pm
    So sorry to hear this sad news. Gordon was clearly a wonderful man, who achieved so much in the tragically short time granted to him....
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 3rd Feb - 4:42pm
    Very sad news. I've shared his campaign. :(
  • User Avatarcrewegwyn 3rd Feb - 4:42pm
    I've been. It was good. Please go if you can. (And I'm an EUsceptic!)
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 3rd Feb - 4:30pm
    Thanks, TonyJ - contribution to coffers made!
  • User Avatarjames 3rd Feb - 4:16pm
    Out of interest how much of the Rotherham literature mentioned Brexit etc?