Mary Reid

LibLink: Mike Storey on defibrillators in schools

By | Mon 30th January 2017 - 4:58 pm

Over on Politics Home, Mike Storey has written about the need for defibrillators in schools, and calls for them to be a legal requirement.  He writes:

In March 2011 a tragic event took place at King David School in Liverpool, when a 12 year old boy, Oliver King, suffered a cardiac arrest while winning a swimming race. The tragic and untimely demise of that young boy bought indescribable grief to this family and friends and shocked the whole community.

It was noted that the 24 minutes that lapsed between Oliver’s cardiac arrest and the paramedics’ arrival would have seen the boy’s chances of survival considerably enhanced, had a defibrillator been available on the School premises.

For every minute that a patient that needs it doesn’t get defibrillation, their survival rate drops by 7-10%. Effective CPR extends the window but only on rare occasions are emergency services able to attend and provide defibrillation early enough. With this rate of decline the benefits of having a defibrillator within easy reach is clear.

He continues:

It is now important to campaign to change the law to make this a legal requirement.

… This year 270 young people will suffer sudden cardiac arrest in school – lets ensure that no parent or family receives the dreaded call that Oliver’s dad did.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

