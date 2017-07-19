LibLink: Miriam Gonzalez Durantez: How to beat the ticking Brexit clock: let British business leaders do the talking

There are few people in this country who have as much experience in negotiating international trade deals as Miriam Gonzalez Durantez. In her Made in Spain book published last year, she drops casually into a recipe that she came across guacamole when she helped to negotiate the EU-Mexico trade agreement.
She’s written in the Guardian about the many dangerous mistakes that the Government is making in its approach to the EU negotiations.
She has some scary observations about who is influencing these proceedings:
British business leaders were asked to share the table with the Legatum Institute, a thinktank with unparalleled access to Davis and Theresa May and that seems to have been at the origin of some of the preposterous positions on Brexit taken by the government so far. Its inexplicable presence at that table was the clearest signal that the government has not changed its views on Brexit after the general election even one tiny little bit.
The institute has established a special commission on trade that consists of more than 20 people with different “trade” backgrounds. It is run by a British American director. The Legatum member who has just been nominated the UK’s new chief trade negotiation adviser is a New Zealander. The funding of the institute comes from a foundation that is part of a Dubai-based private investment group. So much for the UK “taking back control”.
The Government invited 33 business leaders to a discussion with this organisation recently. She goes on to show how this institute may have influenced the Government’s comments on things like “frictionless” access to the single market.
Miriam goes on to describe exactly why such an approach is completely unrealistic:
The institute also seems to be behind Davis’s recurrent claim that the UK will have “frictionless” access to the single market even if it is not part of it – an embarrassing comment that brings despair to Europeans, as the single market is a system of rules based on trust and a single legal order, and therefore accessible only to those who are part of it. When the EU negotiator Michel Barnier says that “some in Britain still do not understand”, he seems to be referring among others to how Davis still has not understood this.
The main idea of the institute, though, seems to be the creation of a “prosperity zone” between the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, eventually extended to the US, Canada and Mexico, if the North American Free Trade Agreement renegotiations succeed. This is actually an old idea, originally floated by Mitt Romney in 2008. It obviously did not work then, and it will not work now. One does not need to have a Nobel Prize in trade economics to realise that, even with the US and Canada included (which is very unlikely indeed) this can hardly compensate for all the trade that the UK will lose by stepping out of the EU.
So, what is the alternative? Miriam suggests listening to the business leaders themselves and doing what is in their interests:
This can be done by placing the UK into the European Economic Area on a temporary basis, and/or looking for an ad hoc arrangement extending the current status quo. Neither the extreme Brexiteers nor the extreme remainers like this option, but it is the only sensible thing to do right now. It allows the UK government to win time. And time is what the government needs – to get the skills it misses, to draft proposals it has not even started to draft yet and to negotiate with the serenity that the high economic interests at stake deserve.
An interim deal is the only way to deal with the ticking clock Michael Barnier hears because, as any trade negotiator knows, there is nothing worse than negotiating against time. Except for negotiating against time in pursuit of delusional and unrealistic ambitions.
You can read the whole article here.
Pragmatic common sense proposals from Miriam Gonzalez:
Spain is imploding, Catalunya wants to break free, apart from the Scottish analogy ought we to be taking notes from them?
Excellent points.
As Nick Clegg pointed out in an emotional outburst on the BBC Question Time debate on the Brexit vote, the life of his Spanish wife Mrs. González Durántez and his elderly Dutch mother would be totally turned upside down if there would be either a hard Brexit those foreign, non-EU May advisors are pushing for, or if the UK steps out of the European community of nations as abruptly as Spain did after Franco took power.
The American research journalist James Michener who visited Spain regularly between 1930 and 1970 describes in his book “Iberia” (1968; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iberia_(book) ) a society totally cut off from European culture and western liberal values, and with no trade with-, and scarce tourism from the EEC; that’s the way those New Zealanders and obscure Dubai investors want the British to live after Brexit. Those backroom boys don’t ,and won’t have to live in the UK…
And since some LDV readers cry “follow the money”, and look if governments and nationals opposing Brexit have financial reasons (extra EU cotributions, scrapping of EU rebates) for doing so: Spain has been, like Poland, a country which profited hugely from EU subsidies, and which still doesn’t figure as a “net contributor” of the EU; see http://uk.businessinsider.com/brexit-eu-members-net-contributions-and-net-funding-2016-12?international=true&r=UK&IR=T .
Mrs. Durántez, a proud Spanish lady and indeed an experienced EU trade negotiator (see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miriam_Gonz%C3%A1lez_Dur%C3%A1ntez#Career ) is a trustworthy source on the backgrounds of Brexit lobbyists, and on the problems disentanglement from EU (including Euratom) will throw up.
@ Ciarran Goggins
I agree Spain is stil struggling economically, but it is on the way back up after a harrowing few years.
One big difference is that the present Spanish government is surviving thanks to the support deal Rajoy’s PP struck with the new Social Liberal Ciudadános party, who look very critical indeed at the corrupt culture and practices inside PP and PSOE, the two big parties who landed Spain in the mess which surfaced from 2008 onwards.
Ciudadános also point out that CiU, the main Catalan party pushing for splitting off, had just such a corrupt, Caudillo-like internal culture (which is starting to be covered by Spanish national media), which is hampering the separatist campaign.
I visited Ciudadanos in Madrid this april (see my LDV posting about that; i have a grammar school diploma in Spanish), and the Spanish papers were full of the corrections and amendments Ciudadános had been able to get on the Spanish budget then being put before parliament. And Podemos (the Corbyn-like ultraleft new party in Spain) is discredited by its close association with Venezuelan economic opolicies decried by Vince Cable.
In short: Spain is doing allright, and on a much better track than it has been in decades (since prime minister Adolfo Suarez resigned). So yes, listen to the Spanish…
Hi Bernard, I was in Catalunya when the vote was taken about 2 years ago, also in Scotland the night of the referendum. Saw little Iberian passion, and wonder what the future holds for Spain (if the Catalans quit will Euskera be far behind?) Will the Liberals back Scotland in its bid for freedom? A Scots exit is in many ways, England’s main hope.
Why on Earth does an article that happens to be written by a Spaniard who has lived in the UK for many years cause some people to talk about the political and economic situation in Spain???
Can we stick to the topic please and not use the classic Daily Mail/Momentum tactic of “guilt by association”
I mean discussing Catalan separatism is a perfectly legitimate thing to do, but what has it got to do with Miriam Gonzales Durante’s and her suggestions on the Single Market?
I think Miriam has an excellent point BTW. I think a national petition calling for May and Corbyn to publicly back a transitional deal for at least 3 years of full Single Market membership would be an excellent idea for us, and would highlight the divisions and calumnies of Labour in particular…
@ Ciaran Goggins “A Scots exit is in many ways, England’s main hope”.
Why ?
At a bit of an angle to this, if The “Voices of Business” want to be actually heard, they are going to have to speak up & stop undermining their own case by Financing The Tories.
The foreign papers monitoring service of the Dutch liberal quality newspaper NRC Handelsblad just highlighted an article in the Financial Times website by their juridical expert David Allen Green on how a sensible, prudent Brexit should be handled: don’t get stuck in Brussels intrigues or nitpicking, but spread it out over many years. NRC notes that is the exact, 100% opposite of the way May and her foreign, non-EU advisors like Trump want to do it. For those who can pass the FT firewall: http://blogs.ft.com/david-allen-green/2017/07/17/how-brexit-should-be-done/?Authorised=false&_i_location=http%3A%2F%2Fblogs.ft.com%2Fdavid-allen-green%2F2017%2F07%2F17%2Fhow-brexit-should-be-done%2F&_i_referer=&classification=conditional_standard&iab=barrier-app .
That should be an ideal rallying call for CBI, IOD and all other employers (especially medium and smal businesses) organisations and the TUC: support the FT’s expert Green, and stop fighting Tory internal civil wars at the expense of the British economy, British consumers, British taxpayers, not to forget the 3 million EU inhabitants withot who so much of British society (NHS, Wimbledon strawberries; flowers…) would not work or deliver any more.
Trumps declaration of love to the Polish governmernt means he wants to be able to influence judges in all trials like Erdogan or Putin. Scary, and a seal of democratic quality if any European government offers such politicians a State Visit as a sign of supporting them.
Bernard Aris 19th Jul ’17 – 5:17pm: Please do not call her Mrs Durantez. Former EU Commissioner Chris Patten (External Affairs) writes in his latest book “First Confession” page 228 “… two frighteningly smart and tough women. Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, who was Spanish, looked after Trade, Latin America and the Middle East. Provided I did what she told me, very charmingly, to do, nothing went wrong. On one occasion, the Chef of the Trade Commissioner, Pascal Lamy, told her that his boss wanted a meeting with me to discuss the allocation of office space in our building. ‘My Commissioner, she responded was a Cabinet Minister and a colonial Governor. Are you seriously suggesting that I should get him to give up an hour of his time to talk about square metres of office space? The scion of the ENA backed down rapidly. At the time Miriam was in the process of marrying an up-and-coming young Liberal Democrat, but woe betide anyone who refers to her now as Mrs. Nick Clegg.”