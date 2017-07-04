LibLink: Nick Clegg – a deal can be done on freedom of movement

Writing in the Financial Times, Nick Clegg shows how, as on many other issues, British politicians are wrongly blaming the EU for the consequences of decisions taken in Britain affecting immigration from EU member states.
Crucially, there is far more latitude for member states to apply restrictions to freedom of movement than is commonly appreciated. The Belgian authorities aggressively deport EU citizens who do not work and cannot support themselves. Under EU law, the UK authorities could do the same for EU citizens who have failed to find work after six months. Access to Spanish healthcare requires registering with the social security authorities and showing residence and identity documents. The German authorities, in an attempt to protect domestic pay deals, are tightening up access to the construction and other sectors by EU workers.
Several EU leaders have told me of their irritation that UK politicians blame them for a decision taken in Westminster, not Brussels: opening up the UK labour market in 2004 to workers from central and eastern Europe. They point out that the UK’s non-contributory welfare benefits, unqualified access to healthcare and absence of administrative residence checks, mean that the UK takes a far more lax approach than they do.
He goes on to argue that there is a deal available, offering the UK the control of immigration it demands and while in the Single Market.
There is an obvious solution: with goodwill and a little imagination, EU governments could agree an “emergency brake” on the free movement of EU citizens, allowing governments to impose quotas and work permits in response to unusually high levels of EU immigration (similar to the trigger in the Cameron package).
It is still not too late to pull back from the hard Brexit cliff edge. The circle of single market participation and reformed free movement can be squared.
For me, the government first needs to be clear what it actually wants to do with immigration, EU and non-EU. If it were to prioritise economic strength over nativist sentiment, then it should jump at this kind of deal. On the other hand if it were serious about the tens of thousands target, we should already have seen policy to achieve this with regard to non-EU migration.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
“Belgian authorities aggressively deport EU citizens who do not work and cannot support themselves.”
Apparently this has resulted in less than 2000 people being deported from Belgium.
There are 3m EU citizens in the UK.
The Netherlands, under a coalition with both VVD and D66 (both Dutch liberal parties), in 2004 opened up our labour market to a limited degree (which was allowed under EU regulation), and we learned from the British experience; so when we had to completely open up our labour market some years later, we were able to cope better than the Blair/Brown governments (Labour!) had done.
see for an overview of which policies each of the existing EU member countries adopted when Poland and 9 others joined the EU: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2004_enlargement_of_the_European_Union#Free_movement_issues .
If only Nick had ever been in a position to do something about this and so help create a more positive view of the EU among UK voters before the Referendum.
As Deputy Prime Minister perhaps?
Nick Clegg is partly right, but mainly wrong. Sure, we could get nasty and refuse social security and education etc to people who move here. But would we want to? What does the removal of “unqualified access to healthcare” mean? Do we let people die if they haven’t the right “qualification”? I don’t think anyone wants to see that.
The underlying problem of the EU as far as the UK is concerned are the ‘ordoliberal’ economic policies imposed there by various treaties. This means that EU unemployment is much higher than it need be. So if we have free movement, naturally the flow is going to be highly asymmetric -unless the UK too is in a slump. This also means that the EU countries can only do well by being mercantilistic, or running very high export surpluses. The alternative is to be in deep recession.
Either way the EU isn’t a good market for UK exports. Germany, for example, sells us more than twice as much as they buy from us.
So fix the problem of faulty economics in the EU and both problems should ease considerably. Is their any chance of that? If German commentators on this blog, like Arnold Kiel, are anything to go by, I would say no chance at all!
Many of us on here and for a while , especially at meetings or in discussion, have said this more to people not listening !
I have always liked and regularly agreed with Nick, as well as criticised him fairly too.
Colleagues here are correct, he , and others should have done something on this issue, but it is the Blair and Brown governments , supported too often by this party, who got it wrong , applying rules that EU countries did strongly, hardly , at all in the uk.
That, and Nick and his complacent attitude on the EU, in an otherwise good go at debate with Farage, led too many to be fed up with the complacency , the anti- EU mood thus growing.
This country could have gone for associate membership , and could yet.
But the EU leaders need to change.
Guy Verhofstadt and Emanuel Macron are in one liberal camp, more closeness, the same old federal project. But at least they recognise some countries don’t want it.
Christian Lindner is the ally of our country on this, in that he is critical of the desire for , ever closer union, and sees looser ties as possible.
The fact is the game is not over, in the EU should change in a very original way it probably is n ‘t of the view to, by becoming more liberal, ie flexible, and democratic, ie consultative.
We’ve been told repeatedly by all and sundry that you cannot be in the single market without freedom of movement but now Nick Clegg says apparently you can. I don’t think he’s right.
@Lorenzo Cherin.
The problem is that the Tories are not looking for compromise. It’s game over as far as they area concerned. They want no social ties with Europe and just want access to European markets. Even if the EU were to offer some sort of compromise it will probably fall on stony ground as far TM is concerned. In fact she will probably throw it back in their faces by making some sort of inane comment about it being evidence of how strong our negotiating position is.
This issue of qualification for social security benefits by recently arrived migrants/job seekers has been raised by a number of countries in recent years including Austria, Germany, The Netherlands and the UK.
http://docs.dpaq.de/3604-130415_letter_to_presidency_final_1_2.pdf
… we need practical measures to address the pressures placed on our social welfare systems. Arrangements at national or EU level that allow those who have only recently arrived in a Member State and have never been employed or paid taxes there to claim the same social security benefits as that Member State’s own citizens are an affront to common sense and ought to be reviewed urgently.
Cameron’s emergency brake was focused on deterring companies from using in-work benefits as wage subsidies for the overseas recruitment of minimum wage workers.
Theresa May is highly damaged goods and the Tories will not go into another General Election with her in charge.. Her main obsession appears to be getting away from the ECJ. I am pretty sure this obsession is not shared by the major City donors the Tories rely on.
Everyone it seems including even David Davis is now accepting there will have to be a transitional deal. The most obvious such deal will be continued membership of the Single Market, including Freedom of Movement in a form which certainly not lead to net migration in the tens of thousands. My prediction is that the next election will be fought on whether we extend that transitional deal..
As usual the word “deport” is used when inappropriate. This is about current circumstances. Barring someone from returning indifferent circumstances in the future is not intended. “Administrative removal” is implied. A ministerial decision is not implied. Please watch your language!
Peter at the moment we are letting people die if they don’t have the “right” disability and I’m ashamed to say this began in Coalition. Is it any wonder that people react by resenting immigrants? We have to help people who’s worse nature has been let loose by Brexit not just blithely carrying on telling them they’re illiberal.
Andrew T,
We do require to sign up to the Freedom of Movement pillar, but this does not mean “unrestricted immigration”, despite some (many?) using these as synonymous
I am sorry but this article was systematically pulled apart by @SimonFRCox in a 19 tweet thread this morning: Here they are:
Clegg put all the myths abt UK’s options for harsher treatment of EU cits in one article. No EU leader cares 1/
Myth 1: Belgium “deports EU citizens aggressively.” There’s no evidence for that 2/
Belgium issues deportation orders. But nil evidence of how many are enforced. 3/
But what matters is “what difference does Belgium issuing orders make?” Does it change migration patterns? Zero evidence that it does 4/
Myth 2. Actually, this is deception. Germany is restricting *posthed workers* i.e. Employed in say Poland & contracted to DE 5/
Myth 3. UK doesn’t check EU cit residence for welfare. In fact, UK benefits authorities impose much stricter requirements than in EU27 >6/
EU27 auths accept registration cert / permit issued by migrn officials. In UK, benefits auths require up to date proof of right to reside 7/
Clegg is right: our NHS & no ID cards *are* different from EU27. So what? Are we to change them bc of 1/2% of population? Daft. 8/
Biggest deception: that EU would allow UK to have a “migration brake” that would satisfy UK nationalists & racists. 9/
EU27 can’t agree what the EU Treaty doesn’t allow. If they try, an aggrieved worker will get the Court of Justice to strike it down. 10/
EU law forbids economic protectionism. No “emergency brake” can deliver that. But that’s exactly what British nationalists want. 11/
Cameron’s last “emergency brake” went down like a lead balloon with his right wing 12/
UK’s basic problem: it can’t show EU27 migration causes *any* problems that normal Government tools can’t fix. 13/
What this clearly shows is that there is no political will from any political party to get those with the wherewithal to fast track into employment. if you really want to get rid of resentment one of the best ways would be to:
a) Make it government policy to target unemployment down to 2%
b) To effect that by essentially making work coaches in job centres do their jobs by acting as agents for the unemployed with perhaps financial targets
c) to get rid of petty nonsense like the unemployed having to pay for stamps, fares upfront for job centre advertised courses
d) giving NI holidays for all companies that take on people with a `plan for action` with perhaps a well-monitored 6 month job placement at NMW or above
e) stating that the low corporation tax rate is also conditional when companies of over a certain size are compelled to take someone suitable from unemployment work coach lists
This is a very difficult issue for Liberal Democrats as it would mean a) intervening in their psychological/political approach to borders ie putting British workers first or rather tearing down the barriers to personal sovereignty by matching jobseekers to the slack that’s already there b) effectively stating that being an aspirational or any other jobseeker in a top ten global economy with `relatively` low unemployment means something in the idea of the `enabling state`.
It’s politically unsustainable and, in my opinion, immoral and illiberal to argue for an effective open border with the prejudice that ALL migration is good all the time without having a radical, innovative and pragmatic plan for action to get EVERY single unemployed person, all things being equal, into work within six weeks of signing on.
If necessary sideline the civil servants and bring in the agencies.
At the moment `work coaches` are no more than penpushers that sign people on. The JCP system is not fit for purpose as it doesn’t actually get people into jobs.
And here is tweet 14 onwards:
Queues at the doctor, or for school? Happens because *British* people move. Solution (say EU27) more Gov money for that doctor/school. 14/
Every EU27 country is affected by emigration, immigration & internal migration. Country > city. In… Out… They cope. UK copes. 15/
To use EU brake, UK wd have to show – to CJEU on a legal challenge – that despite it’s other tools, it can’t cope with migration. 16/
Gov shd know brake is probably unusable. Clegg shd too. “Brake” is a sop, a trick, for nationalists & those who think they’ll compromise 17/
Nationalists won’t compromise. Concessions are fuel on their fire, not water. Legalistic tricks feed their narrative of being lied to. 18/
He concludes: “Clegg, stop playing games. Tell it like it is. Single Market means free movement. SMexit means serious harm to UK. That’s the choice 19/19”
You all should have been warned by now that Nick has a weakness that this exposure of his argument reveals yet again.
“Nick Clegg – a deal can be done on freedom of movement”
I had always presumed Nick was very shortly to be free to move to the House of Lords. despite his propensity to make exaggerated and insubstantial arguments as highlighted by Bill le Breton.
Bill le Breton – The basic problem is that the free movement we have lacks reciprocity. Put another way, if it was realistic for 2m+ young un/underemployed UK people to head to the A8 for wages/housing/benefits then we’d likely just have had a 95% IN vote.
In the referendum REMAIN came frighteningly close to saying that the economic dislocations were a price worth paying because property-rich grannies can go for a sangria retirement. It may be that EU migrants (in aggregate) pay more in tax – so what? That’s like arguing that the workshops are going to Romania, but not to worry because French bankers will chip in on the benefits bill.
As it is the migration is hopelessly asymmetric and the EU’s view seems to me that on welfare/healthcare etc the tail should wag the dog i.e. design everything around free movers at the cost of the locals if need be. It’s a classic case of when you are a hammer everything tends to look like a nail.
Registration systems and the like are well and good but in themselves they don’t address the lack of meaningful reciprocity that is the core of the problem here.
‘Under EU law, the UK authorities could do the same for EU citizens who have failed to find work after six months.’
This seems to be cropping up again and again – it’s nowhere near as straightforward.
http://eulawanalysis.blogspot.co.uk/2014/03/can-unemployed-eu-citizens-be-expelled.html
See also the below on Dano
http://eulawanalysis.blogspot.co.uk/2014/11/in-light-of-dano-judgment-when-can.html
As I understand it the Belgian scheme is about more strongly enforcing their registration scheme (very happy to be corrected) rather than removing people.