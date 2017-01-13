LibLink: Nick Clegg: Blaming liberalism for the world’s political turmoil is just too easy

A powerful riposte from Nick Clegg to those who blame liberalism for all the evils of the world:
My schoolboy history taught me that while Mill was a man of the 19th century he also espoused remarkably progressive causes — free speech, feminism, the environment and workers’ councils. My guess is if he was alive today he’d be on the barricades in favour of a mass, state-funded housing programme while defending Britain’s long tradition of internationalism, including our place in Europe.
But I would say that, wouldn’t I? For much of my political career people have either ignored liberalism, falsely espoused it (remember “liberal Conservativism”?) or, as we see today, used it as a catch-all for the world’s problems. It’s high time liberals answered back.
You can read the whole article here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
`And is it liberalism’s fault that so many millions of voters in the UK have lost faith in the way our immigration system works (or doesn’t)? Who promised over and over again that immigration would be brought down to the tens of thousands without the remotest clue how to do so? David Cameron and, er, Theresa May. Who dragged their feet in government, despite constant pressure from me and other Lib-Dem ministers, to implement proper exit checks at our borders so that we could chase visa overstayers? The Home Office and, er, Theresa May. `
Err the point is no longer just about visa overstayers (and the checks need to be instituted) it’s the fact that free movement of labour has become illiberal in itself and discriminates against the economic sovereignty of British citizens. As John Longworth said (ex cbi DG) on Daily Politics `corporations and other companies are more interested in taking on Eastern Europeans and other cheaper labour people from Southern Europe than an unemployed Brit`. It’s about time the Lib Dems bit the bullet – what are you offering aspiring British people whom are either out of work or under-employed? Either you agree with the no borders system that discriminates or you want to intervene in it with radical sensible innovative policies.