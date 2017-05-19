LibLink – Nick Clegg: Scrapping free school lunches is an attack on struggling families

Nick Clegg writes with great passion in the Guardian about the Tory plans to scrap universal free infant school lunches:

So much for compassionate Conservatism. So much for helping the “just about managing”. During my time as deputy prime minister, I repeatedly blocked the Conservatives from proceeding with tax, welfare, education and pensions policies that did not cater for the neediest in society. I became wearily familiar with the Conservative party’s habit of placing greater priority on the needs of “their” voters than those of society at large.

…It’s less than a year since Theresa May stood outside No 10 Downing Street and declared that her mission was to lead a country that worked for everyone. Now that we know she wants to scrap universal infant school lunches – a measure proven to boost health and educational outcomes – while spending huge amounts of taxpayers’ money on new selective schools – a measure proven to damage social mobility – that statement looks hollower than ever.