LibLink: Nick Clegg: The EU knows Theresa May is deluded on Brexit and soon the Tories will

Nick Clegg has been writing for the Guardian on Theresa May’s approach to Brexit. The article was published before May made her bizarre statement in Downing Street yesterday. Here is what Nick had to say later about that:
Theresa May’s desperate, bizarre statement could have come word for word from Nigel Farage.
The Coalition of Hard Brexit between the Conservatives and UKIP is now complete, and it will be hard-pressed families up and down the country who will suffer most.
In his Guardian article, he looks at the costs we are already paying for Brexit – which, remember, we were told would cost us nothing an in fact give us more money to spend on our NHS:
Voters are already aware that the cost-free Brexit they were promised is unravelling. The £350m a week for the NHS, the VAT cut and the instant solution to immigration have all evaporated. Instead there is the chilling grip of a growing Brexit squeeze on people’s income and public services.
Sterling is about 17% lower against the euro than it was in summer of 2015 (a lesser devaluation, of 14.3%, undid Harold Wilson’s government), which has led to inflation rising from around zero to 2.3% today. With average earnings continuing to stall, the cost of living is rising as we are forced to pay more for imported goods. Prices on supermarket shelves will go up. Energy bills will increase. And the cost of holidays this summer will be higher too, with everything from ice creams to hotel rooms noticeably more expensive.
Brexit will damage public services too. The Office for Budget Responsibility’s growth estimates, coupled with the chancellor’s revelation in November that he will have to borrow about an extra £15bn a year from next year to plug the Brexit gap, amounts to a £59bn Brexit dent in the public finances over five years. That’s money that could have been spent on hospitals, schools and social care. The chancellor will have no choice but to cut elsewhere or raise taxes to provide our public services with the additional funding they desperately need. Whatever his choice, it’s you – the taxpayer – who will foot the government’s Brexit bill.
We voters need to understand the consequences of May’s reckless strategy, he argues:
What is also often overlooked in Westminster is that we will be negotiating with 27 proud, sovereign governments and parliaments – not a colourless team of stateless bureaucrats in Brussels. May might choose to dismiss everyone who stands in her way as “citizens of nowhere”, but she would be making another grave error if she fails to understand that for much of the rest of Europe, the survival of the EU is a visceral, existential question. They are sad that we are leaving – they would have us back if we changed our mind – but faced with May’s needlessly belligerent “hard” Brexit, the rest of the EU will do what we would do in their place: defend their national interests.
And the rest of the EU also knows this: however much May declares that she could live with “no deal”, however much the Brexit commentariat makes the evidence-free claim that severing our links with Margaret Thatcher’s single market will usher in an economic utopia, the cold hard facts of economic reality will soon intrude.
You can read the whole article here.
“Prices on supermarket shelves will go up.”
Nick, clearly you don’t do the family shopping. Supermarket prices have already gone up as a result of the fall in the exchange rate and continue to do so.
As ever , much of what Nick Clegg says is sensible and supported by me here
The tone needs balance it is way too often and too much that we get all this understanding of the EU leadership but not of the UK government
Both are led by centre right mediocrities
Balance, the essential ingredient Msr Macron, a Liberal , gets !
Let us have some !
“The Coalition of Hard Brexit between the Conservatives and UKIP is now complete,”
(ie – “Attention all you UKIP voters, especially those in the South West, there is no need for you to vote UKIP, you perfectly safe to vote Tory and get what you want.” )
He just doesn’t understand political campaigning. This statement will have a similar damaging effect on our candidates’ fortunes as did his ill thought through BluKip campaign in April 2015. It is exactly the same message and it’s helping put roughly 5,000 votes over to the Tory tally in every seat in the South West.
And by the way, we desperately needed that monetary easing (depreciation). That is why nominal Gross Domestic Product is presently running at 5% pa, instead of roughly 2% pa during 2010 -15 costing the UK economy circa £500 billion pf lost National Income over those years.
Brexit is the main – some would say the only – issue that the Lib Dems are fighting this election on. Why are you using one of the most unpopular politicians in the country to present your case? The polls are telling you there is a problem, but the leadership just aren’t listening.
PS. The pound exchange rate against the euro was much lower for a decent period under the coalition government.
Nick is absolutely correct, the 27 members will act not only in their own National interest, but for the EU values and beliefs. May might try to peel off some members by the way of offering some goodies, but the other 27 know unity is their strength, they understand collectively they hold the cards. May stated yesterday, a no deal would be catastrophic for the living standards of the UK, compare that against what Davis stated only a few weeks back, that a no deal wouldn’t be much of a consequence. The two positions are contradictory, not good for the coming negotiations.