LibLink: Nick Clegg: The EU knows Theresa May is deluded on Brexit and soon the Tories will

Nick Clegg has been writing for the Guardian on Theresa May’s approach to Brexit. The article was published before May made her bizarre statement in Downing Street yesterday. Here is what Nick had to say later about that:

Theresa May’s desperate, bizarre statement could have come word for word from Nigel Farage. The Coalition of Hard Brexit between the Conservatives and UKIP is now complete, and it will be hard-pressed families up and down the country who will suffer most.

In his Guardian article, he looks at the costs we are already paying for Brexit – which, remember, we were told would cost us nothing an in fact give us more money to spend on our NHS:

We voters need to understand the consequences of May’s reckless strategy, he argues:

What is also often overlooked in Westminster is that we will be negotiating with 27 proud, sovereign governments and parliaments – not a colourless team of stateless bureaucrats in Brussels. May might choose to dismiss everyone who stands in her way as “citizens of nowhere”, but she would be making another grave error if she fails to understand that for much of the rest of Europe, the survival of the EU is a visceral, existential question. They are sad that we are leaving – they would have us back if we changed our mind – but faced with May’s needlessly belligerent “hard” Brexit, the rest of the EU will do what we would do in their place: defend their national interests. And the rest of the EU also knows this: however much May declares that she could live with “no deal”, however much the Brexit commentariat makes the evidence-free claim that severing our links with Margaret Thatcher’s single market will usher in an economic utopia, the cold hard facts of economic reality will soon intrude.

You can read the whole article here.

