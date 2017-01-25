LibLInk: Nick Clegg: This is the future – the unstoppable march of machines

NewsHound

Nick Clegg: This is the future – the unstoppable march of machines

Wed 25th January 2017

Nick Clegg’s latest Standard column starts off by setting out a number of current problems. One is very different from the others:

There’s a lot to worry about these days: hard Brexit, Trump’s protectionism, Diego Costa’s future at Chelsea, Putin’s manoeuvres, conflict in the South China Sea, Boris Johnson’s next gaffe, climate change.

It’s another that he focuses on, though. What happens to people as their jobs are replaced by machines. He uses the self-driving truck as an example:

According to one recent report, truck driving and related jobs employ more people than any other job in 29 out of America’s 50 states. It is estimated that there are 8.7 million trucking-related jobs in the US. It is one of the few jobs that still attracts a fairly decent income — about $40,000 (£32,000) a year — without requiring higher academic qualifications. In other words, it’s a precious ingredient in the American Dream: a dependable job, accessible to everyone.

It is a question of when, not if, American highways will be crisscrossed by thousands of similar self-driving trucks. And what then for the millions of truck drivers, their families and their communities? An economic earthquake, that’s what, which could leave millions of people out of work.

With nothing to replace these jobs, what does the future hold? Politicians need to get to grips with this, he argues:

Much of the rage that propelled Donald Trump to the inauguration stage on Capitol Hill last Friday was fuelled by angry blue-collar workers threatened by technological change. His answer is the deeply misguided reflex of populists down the ages: build walls, yell “my country first” and impose protectionist barriers against products from abroad. But he had nothing to say about the bigger, unstoppable technological change just around the corner. Nor, I safely predict, will Theresa May’s new Brexit industrial strategy have much to say either.

Nick’s article sets out the problem, but he doesn’t offer much in the way of solution either.

You can read the whole thing here.

  • David Raw 25th Jan '17 - 11:58am

    Wouldn’t worry too much about Diego Costa. He’s likely to be deported if we get a Hard Brexit.

    PS. Does Abramovich still have Russian citizenship and are we likely to get rid of him too ?

    PPS The future of Chelsea FC is of absolutely no consequence to me.

