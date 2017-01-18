LibLInk: Paddy Ashdown: Theresa May’s Brexit is not what people voted for. They deserve another say

NewsHound

Paddy Ashdown: Theresa May's Brexit is not what people voted for. They deserve another say

Wed 18th January 2017

Paddy Ashdown set out his view of Theresa May’s Brexit speech in a typically blistering article in the Independent:

Nobody voted, he says, for the Britain the Tories have planned, as revealed by Phlilip Hammond over the weekend:

Last weekend in Germany, Chancellor Philip Hammond blurted out the truth about the course May has chosen. Retain the closest economic links with the EU, he said, and Britain will remain a broadly European-style nation. If we cast off all our European moorings and head for the open sea, we risk having to turn ourselves into a low-tax, no-regulation, cheap-labour equivalent of Singapore. Then, among other things we have come to take for granted and enjoy in our country, we would say goodbye to workplace rights, the welfare state as we know it, policies to protect our environment and European style protections for our civil liberties.

The people should have their say on this, he says (unsurprisingly)

Surely, before this Government is allowed turn a narrow majority for leave into a swingeing mandate to rename our country “Britapore” and paddle it out into the mid-Atlantic, we its poor benighted passengers should be allowed a say? Such a vote would not be to re-fight the in/out referendum. Those, like me, who campaigned for Remain must accept as gracefully as we can, that we lost. What we now have to decide, as a country is what kind of relationship a Brexit Britain should retain with the European Union – in short, what kind of country we should now become. May has told us her vision. The question is do the people of Britain agree? Given the stark choices she has proposed at what she concedes is “a moment of great national change”, do they too not get the right to speak?

Brexiteers claim that Leave was a vote against an arrogant political elite. How ironic, then, that our country’s course is now to be determined by a leader who has not faced an election even in her own party, let alone the country. There will be no second vote, no consultation, no detailed plan and no chance for Parliament amend or scrutinise (unless the blessed Supreme Court Judges instruct otherwise). The people have spoken and are now to be dispensed with as “not wanted for the remainder of the voyage” – Conservative voters, along with the rest of us. What happened to the Tory manifesto promise of little more than 18 months ago: “yes to the single market”?

You can read the whole thing here.

6 Comments

  • Antony Watts 18th Jan '17 - 9:16am

    We, LibDems, need a sharp arrow approach here. This means using a sound bite to put a point. At every opportunity it should be used.

    “But the Tories said “yes” to the Single Market, didn’t they?”

  • Little Jackie Paper 18th Jan '17 - 9:19am

    All a referendum on the exit deal would do is open the door to referendum 3, 4 and so on. I don’t see that as being in anyone’s interests – EU or UK.

    The best bet for a second referendum is like Denmark and Ireland – that is a qualitatively different proposal. But I don’t see there being any prospect of that. Even UK remainers aren’t thinking on those lines.

    My best guess is that there have been some sort of informal discussions/exercises/talks/negotiations/kicking around of ideas and May has taken the view that her speech yesterday is the route to take in view of what’s been said.

  • Little Jackie Paper 18th Jan '17 - 9:22am

    Geoff Crocker – I’d have more sympathy for that line of argument if people were calling for an election. I don’t think even Tim Farron has done that?

    I’d also note in passing that an election would mean going against the spirit (at least) of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

  • Dav 18th Jan '17 - 9:32am

    one of two competing democratic systems, representative democracy and referendum, which gave opposite results during 2016, and therefore can’t be operated simultaneously

    Did they give opposite results?

    I thoguht representative democracy gave us a government committed in its manifesto to having a referendum on whether the UK should leave the EU, and implementing the result; and the vote then was to leave the EU.

    I’m not sure how those are ‘opposite results’? They seem like the parts of a two-stage process to get to an answer, to me.

