LibLInk: Paddy Ashdown: Theresa May’s Brexit is not what people voted for. They deserve another say

Paddy Ashdown set out his view of Theresa May’s Brexit speech in a typically blistering article in the Independent:
Nobody voted, he says, for the Britain the Tories have planned, as revealed by Phlilip Hammond over the weekend:
Last weekend in Germany, Chancellor Philip Hammond blurted out the truth about the course May has chosen. Retain the closest economic links with the EU, he said, and Britain will remain a broadly European-style nation. If we cast off all our European moorings and head for the open sea, we risk having to turn ourselves into a low-tax, no-regulation, cheap-labour equivalent of Singapore. Then, among other things we have come to take for granted and enjoy in our country, we would say goodbye to workplace rights, the welfare state as we know it, policies to protect our environment and European style protections for our civil liberties.
The people should have their say on this, he says (unsurprisingly)
Surely, before this Government is allowed turn a narrow majority for leave into a swingeing mandate to rename our country “Britapore” and paddle it out into the mid-Atlantic, we its poor benighted passengers should be allowed a say? Such a vote would not be to re-fight the in/out referendum. Those, like me, who campaigned for Remain must accept as gracefully as we can, that we lost. What we now have to decide, as a country is what kind of relationship a Brexit Britain should retain with the European Union – in short, what kind of country we should now become. May has told us her vision. The question is do the people of Britain agree? Given the stark choices she has proposed at what she concedes is “a moment of great national change”, do they too not get the right to speak?
Brexiteers claim that Leave was a vote against an arrogant political elite. How ironic, then, that our country’s course is now to be determined by a leader who has not faced an election even in her own party, let alone the country. There will be no second vote, no consultation, no detailed plan and no chance for Parliament amend or scrutinise (unless the blessed Supreme Court Judges instruct otherwise). The people have spoken and are now to be dispensed with as “not wanted for the remainder of the voyage” – Conservative voters, along with the rest of us. What happened to the Tory manifesto promise of little more than 18 months ago: “yes to the single market”?
You can read the whole thing here.
We, LibDems, need a sharp arrow approach here. This means using a sound bite to put a point. At every opportunity it should be used.
“But the Tories said “yes” to the Single Market, didn’t they?”
Great article by Paddy Ashdown. He’s completely right. Theresa May has NO MANDATE AT ALL to determine what the nature of Brexit should be. Even the Brexit mandate itself is questionable, relying on one of two competing democratic systems, representative democracy and referendum, which gave opposite results during 2016, and therefore can’t be operated simultaneously. And of course, even then opinion is divided almost equally, with no obligation on Remainers to accept Brexit, anymore than socialists who have lost an election are expected to renounce socialism thereafter.
As Newsnight’s Chris Cook pointed out last night, May’s speech on the EU customs union is inconsistent and unachievable. It is logically impossible to have free trade with the EU whilst at the same time opting out of the EU Common Customs tariff. UK cannot have a different tariff to the EU on any commodity to a third country, whilst having no EU/UK tariff on that same commodity. The lack of awareness of this simple logic in a prime ministerial strategic speech is woeful.
Boris Johnson assures us that global countries are queuing up to sign trade deals with the UK. But anyone with any trade experience will know that trade patterns evolve over time, and cannot be diverted overnight. They require investment in product design, production and marketing. Johnson’s specious strategy has no more chance of working than Donald Trump’s intent that cars will again be built in Detroit.
Can we please have a referendum on a motion for Paddy Ashdown as PM rather than Theresa May?
All a referendum on the exit deal would do is open the door to referendum 3, 4 and so on. I don’t see that as being in anyone’s interests – EU or UK.
The best bet for a second referendum is like Denmark and Ireland – that is a qualitatively different proposal. But I don’t see there being any prospect of that. Even UK remainers aren’t thinking on those lines.
My best guess is that there have been some sort of informal discussions/exercises/talks/negotiations/kicking around of ideas and May has taken the view that her speech yesterday is the route to take in view of what’s been said.
Geoff Crocker – I’d have more sympathy for that line of argument if people were calling for an election. I don’t think even Tim Farron has done that?
I’d also note in passing that an election would mean going against the spirit (at least) of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.
one of two competing democratic systems, representative democracy and referendum, which gave opposite results during 2016, and therefore can’t be operated simultaneously
Did they give opposite results?
I thoguht representative democracy gave us a government committed in its manifesto to having a referendum on whether the UK should leave the EU, and implementing the result; and the vote then was to leave the EU.
I’m not sure how those are ‘opposite results’? They seem like the parts of a two-stage process to get to an answer, to me.
The outcome of representative democracy without a referendum would undoubtedly have been to remain in the EU with David Cameron as PM. The result of the referendum is the opposite, to leave the EU with Theresa May as PM. You’re right that Parliament unleashed the referendum, but in so doing it inadvisably triggered an irreconcilable clash between two contradictory democratic systems. There are in my view very strong reasons to prefer representative democracy over referenda.