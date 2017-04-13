Paul Walter

LibLink: Tim Farron – Government can’t conduct Brexit talks like a hostage negotiation

Tim Farron is getting a lot of visibility on a range of subjects at the moment. In the Guardian he writes about foreign policy in respect of Boris Johnson in an article entitled “Boris Johnson has been humiliated – his circus show isn’t funny any more“:

And this is what Conservative Brexit ministers gloating and briefing against Johnson should realise: just as Johnson was humiliated at the G7, so Britain will be humiliated in Brexit negotiations if ministers go in firing off demands like a hostage negotiation. You simply can’t have a good deal while demanding a hard Brexit, especially if you leave the decisions to Johnson rather than trusting the British people with a say on the final deal, as Liberal Democrats demand.

The Conservative Brexit government should be drawing the country together and strengthening friendships with key allies. Johnson, as we all predicted, has shown himself incapable, and must be sidelined. The real fault lies with May in leaving the court jester free to become the crown prince. Because Johnson’s antics shame – and weaken – us all.

You can read the full article here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

2 Comments

  • Bill le Breton 13th Apr '17 - 3:45pm

    Again, the UK is not demanding a hard Brexit. Read the PM’s January speech – especially point 12.

    Nor does it serve the British people to deliberately confuse membership of and access to the Single Market.

    The Party is engaged in a campaign of disinformation – which will back fire.

  • Chris 13th Apr '17 - 4:12pm

    @ Bill le Breton

    ‘Access’ is a red herring. We need to be part of the single market, with free movement of goods. If we aren’t the damage will be massive.

