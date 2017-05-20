NewsHound

LibLink: Tim Farron: Lib Dems will give you a choice about the future

By | Sat 20th May 2017 - 1:30 pm

In an article for the Times Red Box, Tim Farron points out the huge differences between the Conservative and Liberal Democrat visions for the future:

The contrast between the Liberal Democrat manifesto and the Conservative one couldn’t be starker. We would extend free school lunches to all primary school children and invest an extra £7 billion in schools and colleges, to make sure funding rises in line with both inflation and pupil numbers. Instead, Theresa May wants to take free school lunches away from 1.9 million children to fund her obsession with grammar schools.

Our manifesto commits to capping the cost of social care — something we legislated for in the coalition, but which the Conservatives have refused to implement. We’ll also establish a cross-party health and social care commission, to integrate services and make them sustainable for the long term. In her manifesto, Theresa May has ditched the cap on costs, replacing it with plans to hit the elderly with a “death tax” charged against their homes. Many elderly people will face the cruel situation of having to sell their home when they die to pay for the cost of their care.

This is what the Lib Dems offer:

Theresa May is taking voters for granted. That’s why she’s refusing to spell out the tax rises and extra borrowing her government will conduct. And it’s why she didn’t even turn up to last night’s debate. It was an insult to every voter in the country, denying them the opportunity to see her challenged on her extreme version of Brexit and the heartless policies in her manifesto.

Fortunately, you don’t have to settle for Theresa May’s cynical and mean-spirited agenda. This election is a chance to choose a brighter future. By voting for a Liberal Democrat MP on June 8, you can help ensure that there is a strong and effective opposition to the Tories. By voting for the Liberal Democrats, you can change Britain’s future.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

  • theakes 20th May '17 - 1:39pm

    Also the difference between us and Labour, ie defence row today for example. Whatever you do Mr Farron stop talking about Europe, Brexit and the Referendum.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatartheakes 20th May - 1:39pm
    Also the difference between us and Labour, ie defence row today for example. Whatever you do Mr Farron stop talking about Europe, Brexit and the...
  • User AvatarDJ 20th May - 1:37pm
    To clarify my earlier point, there were a number of errors and defeats for the lib Dems in the coalition (see timing of voting reform...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 20th May - 1:35pm
    David Evans "Let’s be honest Peter. The photo doesn’t need to be of Nick at all. Just any Lib Dem minister, alone, late at night,...
  • User AvatarManfarang 20th May - 1:33pm
    William Ross The recovery will takes decades if at all.
  • User AvatarCllr Mark Wright 20th May - 1:27pm
    @Peter Watson - no the tuition fees saga is an example of a party not doing what it said it would do in government -...
  • User AvatarTonyH 20th May - 1:20pm
    Yes Theakes, I don't think there's any LDV reader who isn't aware of your views. You may be right or wrong, but it's getting to...