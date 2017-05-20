LibLink: Tim Farron: Lib Dems will give you a choice about the future

In an article for the Times Red Box, Tim Farron points out the huge differences between the Conservative and Liberal Democrat visions for the future:

The contrast between the Liberal Democrat manifesto and the Conservative one couldn’t be starker. We would extend free school lunches to all primary school children and invest an extra £7 billion in schools and colleges, to make sure funding rises in line with both inflation and pupil numbers. Instead, Theresa May wants to take free school lunches away from 1.9 million children to fund her obsession with grammar schools. Our manifesto commits to capping the cost of social care — something we legislated for in the coalition, but which the Conservatives have refused to implement. We’ll also establish a cross-party health and social care commission, to integrate services and make them sustainable for the long term. In her manifesto, Theresa May has ditched the cap on costs, replacing it with plans to hit the elderly with a “death tax” charged against their homes. Many elderly people will face the cruel situation of having to sell their home when they die to pay for the cost of their care.

This is what the Lib Dems offer:

Theresa May is taking voters for granted. That’s why she’s refusing to spell out the tax rises and extra borrowing her government will conduct. And it’s why she didn’t even turn up to last night’s debate. It was an insult to every voter in the country, denying them the opportunity to see her challenged on her extreme version of Brexit and the heartless policies in her manifesto. Fortunately, you don’t have to settle for Theresa May’s cynical and mean-spirited agenda. This election is a chance to choose a brighter future. By voting for a Liberal Democrat MP on June 8, you can help ensure that there is a strong and effective opposition to the Tories. By voting for the Liberal Democrats, you can change Britain’s future.

You can read the whole article here.

