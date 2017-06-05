LibLink: Tim Farron on Theresa May and counter-terrorism policy

Under the heading “Theresa May can’t be trusted to get it right on counter-terrorism policy” Tim Farron writes in the Guardian today:
Theresa May set out her position on Sunday, stating, “Enough is enough.” It was a highly political speech that set out the choices she intends to make that will affect all of us: our security, our freedoms and the way we live our lives. These are important choices with important consequences. But the real choice is between what works and what doesn’t.
Theresa May accused the police of crying wolf over the impact of cuts to their numbers, and their concerns that the public were being put in danger. However, the blunt reality is that the one decision she could take that would have the single biggest impact is to reverse those cuts.
Whilst acknowledging the challenges that the Internet brings he criticises her for wanting to control it:
If we turn the internet into a tool for censorship and surveillance, the terrorists will have won. We won’t make ourselves safer by making ourselves less free.
And what about funding extremism?
When we lent our support to the government for extending air strikes against so-called Islamic State in Syria, one of the Liberal Democrats’ key demands was a report into foreign funding of extremism here in Britain. The then-prime minister, David Cameron, agreed to that demand. Theresa May now has a choice. Does she publish that report, or keep it hidden?
He links to Tom Brake’s demands to publish the report.
Tim concludes:
I trust our police and security services. Their lightning-quick response to Saturday’s atrocity shows they stand ready and prepared to protect us. They have some of the most extensive powers in any democracy anywhere in the world. However, politicians do them the greatest disservice when they offer tough rhetoric while hollowing out the very mechanisms they need to protect us.
In the choices we make, we should provide the resources necessary for those who keep us safe to do their jobs with the powers they have been given. We should also jealously guard the hard-won liberties that define us as a country. If we make the wrong choices, those who seek to change our way of life have won.
You can read the whole article here.
“Enough is enough”, “Brexit means Brexit”… whatever you might say about Theresa May, you can’t argue that she has a good grasp of tautology. The Lib Dems can assert a clear and distinctive identity on this issue – recognizing the need for action but defending the rights and liberties of all our citizens.
