LibLink: Tim Farron: Whether you are Leave or Remain, Theresa May just betrayed you on Brexit

Tim Farron wrote a long response to Theresa May’s speech yesterday for the Guardian. Here are some of the highlights;

The new Ukip leader, Paul Nuttall, himself commented that May’s words could have come straight from a Ukip party conference speech. Farage and Nuttall might like to convince themselves that the referendum was an endorsement of their nationalist, populist politics, but that is an injustice to most of the British people who voted leave. Pursuing Ukip’s warped vision will not only have severe consequences on our economy, it will also severely damage our standing in the world. A reckless exit from the single market was not on the ballot paper last June, yet the prime minister has made it clear that she will deny the people a vote on the final deal. This is incredibly disappointing for anybody who believes that democracy matters. Rather than a democratic decision by the people of the country, what she wants instead is a stitch-up by politicians in Westminster. The public voted for departure, and they should therefore be given a vote on the destination. This is a theft of democracy, to take Britain out of the world’s most lucrative market against the wishes of the electorate.

“Taken hostage by Tory equivalent of Momentum”

May has decided – before she has even entered into negotiations with the EU – that the only decisive act of her premiership will be to tear the UK out of the single market. She has given up on the most important part of the Brexit negotiations at the first hurdle, allowing herself to be taken hostage by those in her party who are the Tory equivalent of Momentum – fundamentalists hell bent on taking their party away from the mainstream. When it comes to British prosperity and British democracy, she is waving the white flag from the White cliffs of Dover.

Why this matters

What is certain is that a hard Brexit will leave the UK less socially and economically well-off. Though the pound rallied today, it had earlier slumped to a fresh 31-year low in glum anticipation of the prime minister’s speech – begging the question once again of where the government will find the money to fund the extra £350m to the NHS that we were promised as part of the Brexit package.

