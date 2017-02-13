LibLInk: Tim Farron: Why Lib Dems will continue to fight for the single market

Tim Farron has written a powerful article in the FT accusing Theresa May of sacrificing the British economy as Labour stand by and help her.
We have tried to bring sanity to the debate, tabling amendments in the House of Commons to retain single-market membership, to allow EU citizens lawfully resident in the UK to keep their right to remain, and to give the British people a vote on the final Brexit deal. Mrs May, though, is not listening. She has crushed opposition from her MPs and made the political decision to sacrifice the British economy. The situation has been made worse by a divided Labour party that has failed to oppose the government’s Brexit strategy. Labour has not merely failed to provide an opposition, it has conspired to help the Conservatives risk the stability of the UK economy.
He outlines the damage that leaving the single market would do:
For our efforts, we have been denounced as democratic deniers and enemies of the people. It would be amusing if the Conservatives were not pushing Britain towards an economic shock. A series of reports puts the price of leaving the single market as high as £200bn over 15 years. Liberal Democrats are not only standing up for the 48 per cent who backed Remain but also for Leave voters who do not understand why Mrs May would choose to lose regulatory control over exports to our largest market — all against a darkening economic picture. The UK economy is being buoyed by consumer spending but with public-sector wage caps, rising inflation and deep cuts to public spending, few are betting that shoppers will spare the government’s blushes for much longer.
After all, Carolyn Fairbairn, the head of the CBI, said businesses were “reeling” from her hard Brexit speech. Each day throws up another consequence of Brexit that ministers have not considered. The government has just announced plans to build more houses; the only issue is that if the construction industry is to build them and all the other big-ticket infrastructure projects, it will need a 35 per cent increase in labour. Yet if the Brexiters cut all labour access to EU-27 nationals, the UK labour market may shrink by 9 per cent. It is scant consolation for the damage threatened by hard Brexit but many large companies are now looking to the Liberal Democrats as the party of business. The Conservatives, once acclaimed as the party of sound money, have boxed themselves into a nightmare position: they refuse to stay in the single market because of a determination to cut immigration. But doing so without raising the skills of the British workforce would hugely damage the economy.
You can read the whole article here.
‘Yet if the Brexiters cut all labour access to EU-27 nationals.’
Has there been any such proposal?
We need a crash course in developing our own people into the skills required but we will still need workers from abroad. I can see us stopping EU workers coming here and attracting other nationals resulting in immigration NOT decreasing for they are certainly needed
” A series of reports puts the price of leaving the single market as high as £200bn”
Oh and who wrote those reports, any chance it is the same respected economists who said we would be in recession by now if we voted leave? Every forecast has been proven wrong, this is just more project fear, when are people going to release the public are not buying it. I read one doom / forecast over the weekend which was going on about 2050, My god, they struggle to get there forecasts right in the same 12 month period, do we really have faith in their forecasting liabilities that goes , 10,20,30 years into the future
“it will need a 35 per cent increase in labour. Yet if the Brexiters cut all labour access to EU-27 nationals, the UK labour market may shrink by 9 per cent.”
Again, rubbish.
There are plenty of British Labourers out of work who are more than willing to take up the work. If there was a shortage of labourers / builders then this can be addressed by issuing Visas for this skills class. The point being, the visa would not entitle the holder to social housing or state benefits (resources that are scarce and being rationed to UK Born Citizens) whether you want to admit that or not.
Little Jackie Piper – the government is making reduction in immigration its priority over the needs of the economy, which means cutting EU immigration until industry and agriculture scream. Yes, that is the proposal from the Brexiteers.
Matt:
Your comments remind me of the old story about the man who, thinking he could fly, jumped out of the 105th floor of a skyscraper. As he passed the 68th floor he was thinking “It’s going OK so far.”
@Michael Cole
Why is that?
It is a visa / immigration system that works the world over and works very well for most countries.
Why is our current freedom of movement “illiberal” EU immigration system, better for UK Residents, commonwealth citizens and generally migrants world wide?
Exactly the points made by me in the other thread, here shown to great effect by the article and resonating in response.
Tim makes a good case for a different kind of Btexit, but it is not one that says we are trying to stop it happening altogether, unlike some in other articles.
Then we have too many doom and gloom forecasts that make people quite frankly turned off unless truly obsessed with this subject enough to be swayed.
As a result we have one or two above get the debate to just where we do not need it, but it is not surprising, bandying about frustrations and irritations because of exaggerations.
We really do need a Liberal Democratic emphasis on something other than Newtons equal and opposite reactions !