LibLink: Tim Farron writes “May’s Brexit intentions will betray the values promoted by Churchill”

Tim Farron has written an article in The New European. He starts:

If 2016 felt like a never-ending cycle of shocks and surprises, then 2017 already shows no sign of relenting. … I, like all other ‘Remoaners’, get constantly criticised for being too negative about the prospects of Brexit Britain. Yet right now, it is not my confidence in the government’s direction that is significant, it is the markets, displayed so clearly in the pound slumping to a fresh 31-year low on Monday. The prompt for this had been the impending sense of gloom in anticipation of Theresa May’s Brexit speech on Tuesday, which outlined her plans for the UK to quit the single market, before even entering into negotiations with the EU. Staggeringly, the PM, increasingly characterised as ‘Theresa Maybe’, has chosen her only act of decisiveness to be on leaving the single market – a British invention that she and her own cabinet have spent their careers recognising as being so fundamental to our public life and economic wellbeing.

He continues:

A Hard Brexit was not on the ballot paper and therefore it is right that the Liberal Democrats, in the complete absence of a coherent Labour Party, stand up and say: this was not the democratic choice of the electorate. This is why it is so important that the public is given a choice at the end of this process.

And concludes:

It has been reported this week that May sent a speech by Winston Churchill to Trump as a Christmas present. In such a defining week for both these figures, they would do well to learn from the great European and liberal values of putting faith in our global institutions and partnerships that Churchill represented. It will be the challenge, not just for liberal parties around the world, but for all those who believe in the liberal vales – of openness, tolerance and unity – to demand their place in our society throughout 2017.

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.