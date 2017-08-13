LibLink: Vince Cable: It’s time to tackle the UK’s dangerous addiction to debt

One of Vince Cable’s claim to fame is that he accurately predicted the 2007 financial crash. Ten years on, he recently wrote an article for City AM in which he said that our economy was again at risk because of high debt levels.
Debt, in itself, isn’t bad. He talks about his own experience:
Indeed, my own youthful borrowing included buying my late wife a grand piano on an overdraft, a decision that underpinned 33 years of happy marriage. (And I paid off the debt after a struggle.)
The issue with debt is one of limits and sustainability, for both the individual and the wider financial system. The same, clearly, applies to government debt and corporate and financial sector leverage.
What the 2008 financial crisis and its aftershocks have taught us is that those limits may be closer than we think – and, once crossed, can lead to rapid and painful corrections.
He looks at the current situation in which we are seeing high levels of personal debt again:
Optimists would accuse me of scaremongering, given the asset side of the household balance sheet looks healthy. Mortgage debt accounts for around 90 per cent of the total, and asset prices have boomed such that the housing stock is worth roughly five times mortgage liabilities. No problem, then?
Well, not quite. As is usually the case, the problems are on the margins rather than in the averages. Recent Bank of England figures show unsecured debt (credit card spending, personal loans) growing at four times the rate of mortgage debt, while the household savings ratio has fallen to its lowest level on record.
Within mortgage debt itself, the IMF has picked up on a worrying number of new mortgages with high loan-to-income ratios, leading it to conclude that “such high leverage significantly exposes households and banks to interest-rate, income, and house-price shocks”.
What should we be doing?
The key risk we face is that growth becomes almost wholly dependent on debt-driven spending, rather than intelligent, long term investment. Although unemployment is historically low, and growth (until recently) has been respectable, the UK faces deep problems reflected in low and falling productivity, stagnant real wages, and regional inequality.
By artificially propping up consumer demand, debt has kept our economy going while delaying the urgent need to boost investment and innovation.
This cannot, and should not continue any longer – it is time now to put our economy on a more sustainable footing.
You can read the whole article here.
As ever, Vince’s analysis is logical and realistic.
The problem is that a majority of people don’t want to hear it. They prefer to listen and vote for Corbyn’s empty promises or the Conservative mantra that the economy is ‘strong and robust’.
Heaven knows what it will all look like post-Brexit (if it happens).
People prefer illusions rather than reality, that is a given. Reality however has a way of intruding and making us face up to it. At the present time the majority of the population is indulging in a wish fest. We have the brave Brexiteers chanting all is well and faries must live as reality rolls over them. We have the Corbynites thirsting for Lexit, whatever that is, but lacking the resources to fulfil it. All this wishing based on hope and an overdraft, this will not end well.
Worth pointing out that the lights have been flashing red for a recession for quite awhile tis only cheap credit that has kept that wolf away and it can’t last forever. However as someone once said the market’s can stay irrational long than you can stay solvent.
Michael Cole 13th Aug ’17 – 12:29pm: Heaven knows what it will all look like post-Brexit…
Any change to our terms of trade, actual or anticipated, is likely to be reflected in the exchange rate. The decline in sterling is already helping to rebalance the UK economy…
‘Mervyn King on Brexit, crisis supervision, economic rebalancing and reforming the IMF’ [August 2016]:
‘Manufacturers report strong output growth’ [July 2017]
“It’s time to tackle the UK’s dangerous addiction to debt and food banks!” would be a more accurate title.
When people with such important and skill requiring jobs increasingly use food banks to feed their chronically hungry children and because they are starving there is something fundamentally wrong with our socio-economic policies and/or practices.
To blame poor debtors for the problem is both inaccurate and a diversion from detailed analysis.
The crunch was caused and not just triggered by the banks abusing the repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act under Mr Clinton and our banks’ abuse of Mr Brown’s “light touch regulation.”
Those in inappropriate debt are the unfortunate, the unwise, the ignorant and the poor. The lender is the party with the power and the knowledge. They have, at the least, a responsibility for this so serious problem. Their responsibilities and actions need highlighting and addressing too.
For a person of Sir Vincent Cable’s education, knowledge, experience and positions of relevant power to state, “I personally SUSPECT that , after more cautious regulatory policy since the financial crisis, the banks are safe.””is, at best, most disturbing. Does he not KNOW what the current safety of the banks is?
Perhaps he, or anyone, could explain in “ordinaryspeak” how the banks have been made safer and how this greater safety appears to be ineffective in dealing with this so serious problem?
To what extent are banking policies, not least interest rates, affected by the derivatives market?
For those who would like more detail on this so serious matter and the related problems resulting from “Austerity” aka. “Financial Consolidation*” let me recommend two books.
Can we avoid another financial crisis? by Steve Keen
*What about economic consolidation?
Again, the LibDems and Dutch D66 point o the same kinds of risks.
In the Netherlands, we’ve had the dual problem
*) first of legislation from a previous era (the post-1945 Reconstruction, at the height of the Second Industrial Revolution; now we’re in the middle of the succeeding ICT Revolution with a “flat world” as Thomas Friedman called it), and
*) second of Neoliberal “Light touch” regulation of the mortgage and banking sector.
Part of that bygone-age-legislation was fiscal mortgage interest relief, meant for the aspiring Mondeo Man working his way up in the world, but most profitable for the people with the biggest houses and highest mortgages.
As a result of light-touch control on what mortgage lenders were doing, it was possible for house buyers to get extra mortgage (more debt) to refurbish and expand the house you had bought. And banks tied other products (Insurance policies) to your mortgage to make that mortgage more profitable for the bank.
D66, the Dutch LibDems, strove to lower and finally get rid of mortgage interest tax relief from 1998, but were solidly rebuked by our then (bigger) coalition government partners PvdA (Labour, for Mondeo Man) and VVD (NatLibs, for big homeowners). We kept hammering away at it, but only after the 2008-’10 banking crisis the other parties saw the sense of this. Now we’re lowering the amount of interest relief you get in stages.
Dutch governments also introduced a maximum ratio of your income to the amount of mortgage premiums banks were allowed to offer. One bank with especially egrerious “Christmas treeing” with insuraces and suchlike of its Mortgages, DSB (17% market share in private credit), was allowed to go bust to scare off other banks from such practices; see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DSB_Bank
TV News coverage of people losing their house because of those added insurances (DSB not always told you they were doing it; their premiums just were remarkably lower) also helped.
Companies like the British “payday loan” sharks never got a foothold here; do they still contribute to widespread indebtedness in the UK?
The problem of personal debt is also caused by
governments not creating enough well paying
jobs. Government does have have a responsibility to create secure highly paid jobs
for those who want them.
Very many people get sucked into debt due to low or stagnant wages not keeping up with living costs. This is a point which we must hammer home.
The basic problem is that everything now goes through banks and banks are designed to produce debt. In the past people had wage packets with actually money in them so there was less borrowing. If you wanted a loan you went to the bank, now the banks are constantly pushing loans. If you wanted to reduce debt, you’d go back to physical money and make it more the business of government. However, people have grown used to hefty loans, governments too reliant on the “success” of the banking sector and the pressure to reduce the role of physical money is increasing. So there will be more debt.
I realise that Vince is looking at economics policy with an expert’s eye and trying to have an economics discussion at the highest level but I can’t help agreeing with much of what Steve Trevethan says and Glenn too. Current economic policies are not just affecting people who can choose to go into debt in order to buy a bigger house, or improve their homes. They are forcing many to choose between debt, charity and the sort of poverty that eventually leads to death from starvation. People are actually going hungry in our country in 2017. Food banks provide food that doesn’t have to be cooked because people can’t afford to pay for the gas and electricity to cook a meal. It’s no longer the choice between heating and eating, it’s whether you can eat at all and many of these people are in work.
Ours is a sick society and I’m praying that Vince can find a solution and lead us all back to health.