LibLink: Vince Cable: It’s time to tackle the UK’s dangerous addiction to debt

One of Vince Cable’s claim to fame is that he accurately predicted the 2007 financial crash. Ten years on, he recently wrote an article for City AM in which he said that our economy was again at risk because of high debt levels.

Debt, in itself, isn’t bad. He talks about his own experience:

Indeed, my own youthful borrowing included buying my late wife a grand piano on an overdraft, a decision that underpinned 33 years of happy marriage. (And I paid off the debt after a struggle.) The issue with debt is one of limits and sustainability, for both the individual and the wider financial system. The same, clearly, applies to government debt and corporate and financial sector leverage. What the 2008 financial crisis and its aftershocks have taught us is that those limits may be closer than we think – and, once crossed, can lead to rapid and painful corrections.

He looks at the current situation in which we are seeing high levels of personal debt again:

Optimists would accuse me of scaremongering, given the asset side of the household balance sheet looks healthy. Mortgage debt accounts for around 90 per cent of the total, and asset prices have boomed such that the housing stock is worth roughly five times mortgage liabilities. No problem, then? Well, not quite. As is usually the case, the problems are on the margins rather than in the averages. Recent Bank of England figures show unsecured debt (credit card spending, personal loans) growing at four times the rate of mortgage debt, while the household savings ratio has fallen to its lowest level on record. Within mortgage debt itself, the IMF has picked up on a worrying number of new mortgages with high loan-to-income ratios, leading it to conclude that “such high leverage significantly exposes households and banks to interest-rate, income, and house-price shocks”.

What should we be doing?

The key risk we face is that growth becomes almost wholly dependent on debt-driven spending, rather than intelligent, long term investment. Although unemployment is historically low, and growth (until recently) has been respectable, the UK faces deep problems reflected in low and falling productivity, stagnant real wages, and regional inequality. By artificially propping up consumer demand, debt has kept our economy going while delaying the urgent need to boost investment and innovation. This cannot, and should not continue any longer – it is time now to put our economy on a more sustainable footing.

You can read the whole article here.

