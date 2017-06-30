LibLink: Vince Cable: Labour won over young voters but it is betraying them on Brexit

It is pretty likely that Vince Cable will be our next leader. There has been some concern about his position on freedom of movement and membership of the single market. The is hardly surprising given that he wrote a New Statesman article headlined “Why it’s time to end EU free movement” back in January.

There are signs that his line on Brexit has softened since last year, and his record is a million miles better than Labour’s. We’ll take no lessons from them given that 80% of their MPs voted against membership of the single market last night in Parliament and Vince, like all the other Liberal Democrats voted for it.

Last week, Vince wrote a piece for the Guardian on Brexit and how Labour is betraying the young people who voted for them in the General Election.

The party could be mobilising effective opposition to a hugely harmful hard Brexit, yet contradictions abound. Spokespeople attack this hard Brexitm but then sign up to leaving the customs union and single market, which is in essence what hard Brexit means. Others, including Sadiq Khan, argue that the party should campaign to stay in the single market. Labour was brilliantly successful in the election at mobilising young people, who were angry that their European future had been stolen from them but who perhaps didn’t scrutinise the small print in the manifesto. Before long they will. They may not know that Jeremy Corbyn ordered his troops into the division lobbies to support the extreme Conservative-Ukip Brexit, but may now notice his insistence that Brexit is “settled”. Make no mistake, on Brexit Corbyn is betraying many who followed him.

He looks at the reasons why Labour has abandoned the pro EU stance of Blair and Brown before looking at the issue of immigration. He is scathing about Labour’s stance:

Labour’s shame is to effectively align themselves on Brexit with a party (the Conservatives) that has no interest in tackling housing, training and lack of investment. These are the problems that drive a lot of resentment about immigration, and they are problems made in Westminster, not Brussels. We need to call out May and Corbyn every time they gloss over this inconvenient truth.

And he is much clearer than he was in the New Statesman article about the Single Market being a good thing that we should be part of – but he thinks that the rules could change:

There are mechanisms by which Britain could remain within the world’s most lucrative single market while applying national measures to limit EU migration, such as by restricting admission to those with a prior job offer or qualifying the right to search for work. These possibilities could have been better explored before the referendum, but we start from the current mess. Labour should look afresh at Brexit so that it can work with other opposition parties and Conservative dissidents in the new parliament. If it does not, it will be complicit in a massive act of economic self-harm, voting to make Britain poorer and impoverishing our public services. Its new young supporters will soon notice – and Corbyn’s halo will surely slip.

I know that some specific questions remain and I’m sure that they will be put to Vince in the coming weeks and months.

