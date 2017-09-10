LibLink: Vince Cable The Tory fallacy that immigrants are taking British jobs and driving down wages

It is good that people like Andrew Adonis help to build the case for a referendum on the Brexit deal. However it is profoundly depressing when both he and Tony Blair feed the “immigration is bad” narrative.

Thank goodness somebody is out there saying that immigration is actually a good thing and that this narrative that these foreigners are coming over here and taking our jobs and driving down wages. Step forward one Vincent Cable, writing in the Guardian:

At the heart of the politics of immigration is the belief, repeated by Theresa May as a fact, that immigrants, especially unskilled immigrants, depress wages. At first sight the argument seems plausible – and undeniably there is low-wage competition in some places. But there is no evidence that this is a general problem. When the coalition embarked on its review of EU competences in 2013, I commissioned a range of reviews and studies to establish the facts. They showed that the impact on wages was very small (and only in recession conditions). By and large, immigrants were doing jobs that British people didn’t want to do (or highly skilled jobs that helped to generate work for others). This research was inconvenient to the Home Office, which vetoed the publication of its results. I have now written to the prime minister to ask her to publish them as part of the current public debate.

So, the Government has evidence, commissioned by Vince, that the right wing tabloid press is talking hogwash and refuses to publish it.

And he makes an important point about the costs of immigration and who they affect:

All this is not to deny that immigration brings costs as well as economic benefits. The most obvious, if least discussed, is the impact of rising numbers of people on the housing market, where supply is constrained. House prices and rents are bound to rise. Yet the critics of immigration rarely raise this issue, perhaps because the beneficiaries are generally older owner-occupiers (who tend collectively towards Brexit) and the losers are younger people in cities such as London (who tend collectively towards remain). Here, as elsewhere, it is perception that is driving immigration policy; not reality.

However, these issues can be resolved by better investment in public services:

The frustrations over public and private sector pay are real, even if immigrants are not the main reason for wage stagnation. The anecdotes about immigrants in doctors’ surgeries reflect a wider problem of stress in primary health care. And immigration has compounded an underlying failure in housing supply. The political temptation to play to the gallery rather than address these underlying problems is, sadly, all too real.

You can read the whole article here.

