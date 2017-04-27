LibLink: Vince Cable: We are heading towards a dangerous one party state and only a Liberal Democrat fightback can prevent it

Vince Cable writes in today’s Independent of the dangers of the Tories being given carte blanche to do what they like as Labour disintegrates:

The Prime Minister wants an opposition-free parliament in which to pursue the extreme version of Brexit she has chosen. Her cruder – or more honest – supporters talk about “crushing the saboteurs”. Those of a more squeamish disposition talk about letting Theresa May (known by her activists as “mummy”) get on with her task without distraction. In normal circumstances, the Labour Party would rally opposition to her plan. But they are compromised by the Brexit vote of many of their constituencies, and by the voting record of their MPs. And the leadership is a crippling liability, far worse than in 1983. Michael Foot was, at least, a fine orator and writer, a stalwart party loyalist. The latest episode in this tragic farce was the endorsement of Jeremy Corbyn by the more Stalinist of the two factions of the almost-defunct Communist Party of Great Britain.

But what difference could a strong contingent of Lib Dems make?

If a bullying, dominant, Conservative majority is able to indulge all its pet prejudices – scrapping species conservation and climate change measures; removing labour market protections; jettisoning human rights – it would then become extremely difficult to reach a free trade agreement with the EU based on the Single Market, since the Europeans are insisting that we subscribe to common regulatory standards. A powerful group of Liberal Democrats in the Commons, working with like-minded people in other parties and our strong contingent in the Lords, could stop serious damage being done. That leads to the second, crucial, role for an effective opposition: if (or, more likely, when) the Government fails to achieve a satisfactory settlement with the EU and is faced with the choice of signing up on bad terms or “crashing out” of the union without agreement, there has to be a mechanism for the public to say “we voted to leave, but not on these terms”. When the Government finds itself in a deep hole it has to stop digging. That is why we insist that there should be a public vote on the outcome of the negotiations. I am not a fan of referendums which offer binary choices for complex problems, but since we got to where we are through that route it is now the only way to call a halt, should that prove to be necessary. The European Union would itself undoubtedly welcome a rethink of this messy and nasty divorce.

You can read the whole article here.

