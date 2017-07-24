LibLink: William Wallace gives the William Beveridge Memorial Lecture

William Wallace – one of our eminent peers – delivered the William Beveridge Memorial Lecture at the Social Liberal Forum Conference a week ago.

Professionally William was a professor in International Relations at the London School of Economics, and he has worked as a visiting professor in Universities around the world. So you would be right in expecting his lecture to be intellectually rigorous and thoroughly relevant to social liberals.

He took as his theme the question: Is a liberal and democratic society compatible with globalisation? You can read the full text of his lecture here, but here is a taster.

He sets the question firmly in an international context:

Dani Rodrik, one of my favourite economists – a Turk teaching at Harvard – wrote some five years ago that we may be discovering that democracy is not compatible with unconditional globalization; and that if we have to choose, we must prefer democracy and open society to globalization. I take that as my text, and will explore its implications for Liberals, who believe in open societies and international cooperation but also in individual freedom within settled communities. I have a second text, which is President Macron’s declaration that France must support a market economy, but not a market society’ – which is a good phrase for us to adopt in Britain, when Corbynistas are close to rejecting the market as such and the Conservative right sees the market as governing social provision.

He goes on to analyse the problem thus:

Thomas Piketty and many other economists have shown that globalization has lessened global inequality, but worsened domestic inequality within industrialised countries. That effect has been sharpest in countries with weak welfare provision, and low public expenditure on education and training – the USA and Britain. We’re all familiar with the result: insecure employment at low wages for the unskilled, well-paid careers for the highly-educated, locked in to succeeding generations by the differences in support from family and local community, and in motivation and self-confidence, which mould children’s development. The sharpness of the divide within Britain was increased by three particular factors: 1) the outdated practices of the British economy at the end of the 1970s, after years of inadequate investment, complacent management and trade union resistance to change; 2) the speed with which these old – and outdated – industries collapsed under the impact of Thatcherite economics, after 1979; 3) and the policy choices chosen by Margaret Thatcher to use the revenue stream of North Sea oil to lower taxes, rather than to accumulate a sovereign wealth fund or to reinvest in innovation and education. Between 1985 and 1995, on OECD figures, tax revenues in the industrial democracies rose on average by 2%; but in the UK they went down by 5%.

So what must we do as liberals?

We have to engage in the intellectual argument about the structure of markets and of trade. The Leave campaign promised a world in which free trade was the default option, and market regulation through international negotiation unimportant. Liam Fox clearly still believes this, though most others now understand that it’s fantasy. We do not live in a free trading world. Worse, the government that Theresa May’s administration most relies on for a free trade deal – the American – is protectionist, and represents a country that is structurally protectionist. Unregulated free trade is an ideology, not an achievable policy. Trade relations have to be negotiated, through hard bargaining and detailed trade-offs.

And specifically …

To pitch ourselves back into the political debate, I suggest that we need to discuss a number of awkward and difficult issues, which are in many ways uncomfortable for liberals to address: tax, responsible capitalism, citizenship, and migration. And we need to explore further some traditionally liberal themes that will benefit from refreshing: mutual ownership as an element in a regulated market economy, the appropriate role of an active state, local democracy and its reinvigoration, and above all the central Liberal value of education and training.

He spends the rest of the lecture unpacking these themes.

It’s quite a long read but well worth it.

